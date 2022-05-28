 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU softball: Sooners defeat Central Florida 7-1 in Game 2 of super regionals, advance to 6th consecutive WCWS

  • Updated
  • 0
Grace Lyons

Senior infileder Grace Lyons during the first game of the Norman Super Regional against UCF on May 27 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (54-2) defeated No. 16 Central Florida (49-14) 7-1 in Game Two of the NCAA Super Regionals Saturday in Norman to advance to its sixth consecutive Women’s College World Series. 

The Sooners’ offense stayed red-hot with 12 hits, including home runs from senior infielder Grace Lyons (two), redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns and redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo.  

Sophomore pitcher Nicole May started in the circle for OU in Game Two. May went seven innings, allowed one run, three hits and struck out four batters. 

OU got on the board early in the first inning following a single by sophomore utility Alyssa Brito that scored sophomore utility Jayda Coleman. Lyons unleashed on a ball in the zone for a solo shot in the third inning for her first homer before letting loose on one in the fourth. 

Lyons finished the game with three hits and four RBIs, and Alo and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings added two hits each. 

Oklahoma will play the winner of the Northwestern-Arizona State super regional in the first round of the Women’s College World Series starting Thursday, June 2 in Oklahoma City.

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments