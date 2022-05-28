OU softball: Sooners defeat Central Florida 7-1 in Game 2 of super regionals, advance to 6th consecutive WCWS

No. 1 Oklahoma (54-2) defeated No. 16 Central Florida (49-14) 7-1 in Game Two of the NCAA Super Regionals Saturday in Norman to advance to its sixth consecutive Women’s College World Series.
🐐𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐭. pic.twitter.com/M7omTNRw4O— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 28, 2022
The Sooners’ offense stayed red-hot with 12 hits, including home runs from senior infielder Grace Lyons (two), redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns and redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo.
Welcome to the 𝐋𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐬' 𝐃𝐞𝐧 🦁💣Back-to-back jacks for @grace_lyons5! T4 | OU 5, UCF 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/VY8atDus5w— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 28, 2022
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐮𝐧 😁@JohnsJana blasts the #Sooners third of the day and her 11th of the season! T5 | OU 6, UCF 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/bLDyfmLQ2y— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 28, 2022
Sophomore pitcher Nicole May started in the circle for OU in Game Two. May went seven innings, allowed one run, three hits and struck out four batters.
OU got on the board early in the first inning following a single by sophomore utility Alyssa Brito that scored sophomore utility Jayda Coleman. Lyons unleashed on a ball in the zone for a solo shot in the third inning for her first homer before letting loose on one in the fourth.
Lyons finished the game with three hits and four RBIs, and Alo and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings added two hits each.
Oklahoma will play the winner of the Northwestern-Arizona State super regional in the first round of the Women’s College World Series starting Thursday, June 2 in Oklahoma City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.