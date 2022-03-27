OU softball: Sooners defeat Baylor 3-1 after walk-off 3-run home run by Tiare Jennings

No. 1 Oklahoma (29-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated Baylor (17-13, 0-3 Big 12) 3-1 in Norman on Sunday to finish off a sweep off the Bears in its first Big 12 series of 2022.
The Sooners tallied three of their four hits consecutively with two outs in the seventh inning before sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings hit a walk-off three-run home run. Jennings was OU’s lone player with more than one hit.
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein struck out 13 batters and allowed just one run on one hit with three walks in a complete game. During the top of the sixth, Baylor broke the scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly of the right-handed North Texas transfer.
Oklahoma’s defense made a 1-6-3 double play before Trautwein forced a flyout in the top of the seventh to keep the Sooners within reach.
Next, OU faces Wichita State at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 in Norman.
