3 takeaways from OU softball's 3-game sweep against Oklahoma State

No. 1 Oklahoma (49-1, 18-0 Big 12) completed a three-game sweep of No. 6 Oklahoma State (41-13, 10-8) on Sunday in Stillwater.
The Sooners began the weekend with an 8-3 victory Friday, followed by a seventh-inning comeback and 4-2 win in Saturday’s contest, and capped the series with a 5-1 win on Sunday.
OU tallied 25 hits over the weekend while the Pokes registered 19. Second baseman Tiare Jennings led the Sooners with four hits and three RBIs, including a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning of game two. Utility player Jocelyn Erickson went 4 for 7 with an RBI and run scored.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ sweep:
Sooners bend but don’t break
In both games one and two, Oklahoma found itself facing a rare deficit.
Sophomore Jordy Bahl struggled early in game one, allowing a pair of early walks before OSU center fielder Chyenne Factor elevated a three-run home run to give the Pokes a 3-1 lead. The Sooners responded in the second with a three-run homer of their own off the bat of first baseman Cydney Sanders.
Cyd said 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 💥T2 | OU 4, OSU 3 | @SandersCydney pic.twitter.com/3b8hfD6wjy— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 5, 2023
Sanders finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs. OU tacked on four insurance runs while Bahl allowed five baserunners and no runs the remaining six innings.
The Sooners response wasn’t as immediate in game two. After OSU took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, OU failed to collect a hit until the fifth and didn’t score until the seventh. Trailing 2-0 and down to its final outs, the Sooners rallied for four runs before freshman Kierston Deal capped the comeback-win with a scoreless bottom half of the seventh.
Missed opportunities plague Sooners
Oklahoma left 31 runners on base compared to Oklahoma State’s 13 throughout the series.
In game one, the Sooners ended their half of the first, fifth and seventh inning with the bases loaded. They also left a pair of runners on in the third and fourth, and stranded 14 in total.
OU also loaded up the bases in the first inning of Saturday’s game but failed to score any runs until late. The Sooners finished the weekend 1 for 11 at the plate with the bases loaded and 4 for 26 with two outs.
OU's Big 12 dominance continues
With the sweep, OU has now won 11 consecutive series against Oklahoma State.
Additionally, the Sooners capped their 54th consecutive Big 12 series win and are 87-2 in Big 12 play since 2018. OU clinched sole possession of its 11th consecutive Big 12 title with a sweep against Kansas on April 30.
The Sooners have a chance to continue their conference dominance when they compete in the semifinals of the Big 12 Championship at 1 p.m. Friday in Oklahoma City.
