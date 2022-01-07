OU softball: Sooners catcher Kinzie Hansen named to 2022 USA Softball Women's National Team

Junior Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen was named to the 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team roster on Friday afternoon.
Meet the @TWG2022 #USASoftball Women's National Team 🇺🇸 roster 👀 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1qxzQGQH68— USA Softball (@USASoftball) January 7, 2022
During the 2021 season, Hansen ranked fifth nationally with 24 home runs en route to 2021 NFCA Second Team All-American honors. Alongside that, she also batted .438 with nine doubles and 66 RBIs.
Hansen was also honored as the 2021 Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player and was named to the 2021 Women’s College World Series All-Tournament Team. She boasts a career .431 average across her two seasons in Norman and a near-spotless .993 fielding percentage.
Hansen will compete with the 17 other members of the national team at the 2022 World Games from July 7-12 in Birmingham, Alabama. The Sooners and Hansen will begin regular season collegiate play at UC-Santa Barbara on Feb. 10.
