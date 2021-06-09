OU softball: Sooners break NCAA single-season home run record during WCWS matchup against Florida State

Oklahoma broke the NCAA record for home runs in a season on Wednesday.
Senior designated player Jocelyn Alo's homer in the top of the sixth inning against Florida State in the Women's College World Series gave the Sooners 159 on the year, topping Hawaii's 158 from the 2010 season.
💥💥💥 𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘 𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 💥💥💥@78jocelyn_alo gives us the NCAA single-season HR record 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃 with No. 1️⃣5️⃣9️⃣!📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/YhT9HVn5Xs— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 10, 2021
In the top of the third inning, senior infielder Jana Johns crushed one to left field to tie the record for OU.
𝐉𝐀𝐍𝐀 launches No. 1️⃣5️⃣8️⃣!!158 home runs on the year by the #Sooners ties the NCAA single-season HR record 💥T3 | OU 1, FSU 2 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/6GKkw4AlW1— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2021
OU currently leads FSU 5-2 in the top of the sixth with no outs.
This is Alo's third homer of the WCWS. She entered the game on Wednesday with a postseason batting average of .286 with six hits and four RBIs in 21 at-bats.
Johns’ home run was her first of the WCWS. Entering the game, she held a postseason batting average of .182 with two hits in 11 at-bats. She also has two RBIs this postseason.
Game two between the Sooners and Seminoles can be viewed on ESPN.
Editor's note: This post was updated OU broke the NCAA record.
