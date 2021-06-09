You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners break NCAA single-season home run record during WCWS matchup against Florida State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the Women’s College World Series semifinal game against James Madison on June 6.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma broke the NCAA record for home runs in a season on Wednesday.

Senior designated player Jocelyn Alo's homer in the top of the sixth inning against Florida State in the Women's College World Series gave the Sooners 159 on the year, topping Hawaii's 158 from the 2010 season.

In the top of the third inning, senior infielder Jana Johns crushed one to left field to tie the record for OU.

OU currently leads FSU 5-2 in the top of the sixth with no outs.

This is Alo's third homer of the WCWS. She entered the game on Wednesday with a postseason batting average of .286 with six hits and four RBIs in 21 at-bats.

Johns’ home run was her first of the WCWS. Entering the game, she held a postseason batting average of .182 with two hits in 11 at-bats. She also has two RBIs this postseason.

Game two between the Sooners and Seminoles can be viewed on ESPN.

Editor's note: This post was updated OU broke the NCAA record.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

