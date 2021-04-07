You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners' April 9-11 series against Baylor postponed due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Patty Gasso

Head coach Patty Gasso talks to the Sooners after winning the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma’s (28-0, 6-0) three-game series with Baylor (21-8, 3-0) scheduled for April 9-11 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Baylor program.

The Big 12 Conference will work with both teams to reschedule the series for a later date.

The Sooners are currently having their best start to a season in program history, having won all 28 games played so far this season. They are also 13 wins away from breaking the record for longest win streak in NCAA softball history, held by Arizona with 47.

Now, the Sooners are next set to take on Texas at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 16 in Norman.

