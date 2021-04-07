OU softball: Sooners' April 9-11 series against Baylor postponed due to COVID-19

No. 1 Oklahoma’s (28-0, 6-0) three-game series with Baylor (21-8, 3-0) scheduled for April 9-11 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Baylor program.
🚨 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 🚨In accordance with @Big12Conference softball game interruption guidelines, our three-game series at Baylor this weekend has been postponed. https://t.co/vjhROUrjsQ— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 7, 2021
The Big 12 Conference will work with both teams to reschedule the series for a later date.
The Sooners are currently having their best start to a season in program history, having won all 28 games played so far this season. They are also 13 wins away from breaking the record for longest win streak in NCAA softball history, held by Arizona with 47.
Now, the Sooners are next set to take on Texas at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 16 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.