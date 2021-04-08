OU softball: Sooners add weekend games against Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State

No. 1 Oklahoma (28-0, 6-0 Big 12) has scheduled games against Louisiana Tech (13-16, 3-1 Conference USA) and Mississippi State (19-15, 0-9 SEC) for Saturday, April 10, following postponements of games at Wichita State and Baylor.
𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐃 cause we’re playing this weekend! » https://t.co/SQnDj3IQde🆚 Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech📍 Ruston, La.🗓 Saturday, April 10🕕 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. CT📺 https://t.co/EdKIK6CWWw📻 The Franchise 2/TuneIn app#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/WWnfxvPqaY— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 8, 2021
The Sooners' matchup against Wichita State was canceled on April 7 due to inclement weather in the Wichita area. Their weekend series against Baylor was canceled in accordance with Big 12’s COVID-19 interruption guidelines.
OU leads the nation in batting average at .457 and scoring at 12.07 runs per game. Senior utility Jocelyn Alo, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen are all in the top five in the country in home runs, with Alo leading with 22.
OU will take on Mississippi State at 12:30 p.m. CT on April 10 in Ruston, Louisiana followed by a game against Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m. CT.
