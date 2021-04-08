You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners add weekend games against Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State

Patty Gasso

Head coach Patty Gasso talks to the Sooners during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (28-0, 6-0 Big 12) has scheduled games against Louisiana Tech (13-16, 3-1 Conference USA) and Mississippi State (19-15, 0-9 SEC) for Saturday, April 10, following postponements of games at Wichita State and Baylor.

The Sooners' matchup against Wichita State was canceled on April 7 due to inclement weather in the Wichita area. Their weekend series against Baylor was canceled in accordance with Big 12’s COVID-19 interruption guidelines. 

OU leads the nation in batting average at .457 and scoring at 12.07 runs per game. Senior utility Jocelyn Alo, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen are all in the top five in the country in home runs, with Alo leading with 22.

OU will take on Mississippi State at 12:30 p.m. CT on April 10 in Ruston, Louisiana followed by a game against Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m. CT. 

