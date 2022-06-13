OU softball: Sooners add Michigan graduate transfer pitcher Alex Storako

Former Michigan pitcher Alex Storako has committed to Oklahoma as a graduate transfer, she announced via Twitter on Monday.
Excited to announce that I will be pursuing my Master’s degree and playing softball at the University of Oklahoma❤️ Can’t wait to be a Sooner! 🤩 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/4XwmE5gyJW— alex storako (@alxsto_) June 13, 2022
The Frankfort, Illinois, native joins the Sooners with a single season of eligibility remaining. The right-hander was the unanimous Big Ten Pitcher of the Year in 2021 before boasting a 1.71 earned run average and a career-high 300 strikeouts in 2022.
"Excited to announce that I will be pursuing my Master's degree and playing softball at the University of Oklahoma," she wrote in her tweet. "Can't wait to be a Sooner!"
Storako, in four seasons with the Wolverines, had a 1.71 lifetime ERA and 901 career strikeouts. She joins an OU pitching staff which loses Hope Trautwein and adds incoming freshman Kierston Deal.
The Sooners won their sixth national championship in program history in 2022 and finished with a 59-3 overall record.
