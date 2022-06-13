 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners add Michigan graduate transfer pitcher Alex Storako

Patty Gasso

OU softball head coach Patty Gasso during game two of Friday's double-header against Iowa State on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Former Michigan pitcher Alex Storako has committed to Oklahoma as a graduate transfer, she announced via Twitter on Monday. 

The Frankfort, Illinois, native joins the Sooners with a single season of eligibility remaining. The right-hander was the unanimous Big Ten Pitcher of the Year in 2021 before boasting a 1.71 earned run average and a career-high 300 strikeouts in 2022. 

"Excited to announce that I will be pursuing my Master's degree and playing softball at the University of Oklahoma," she wrote in her tweet. "Can't wait to be a Sooner!"

Storako, in four seasons with the Wolverines, had a 1.71 lifetime ERA and 901 career strikeouts. She joins an OU pitching staff which loses Hope Trautwein and adds incoming freshman Kierston Deal. 

The Sooners won their sixth national championship in program history in 2022 and finished with a 59-3 overall record. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

