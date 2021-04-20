OU softball: Sooners' 40-game win streak snapped in 7-6 loss to Georgia in 9 innings

No. 1 Oklahoma (33-1, 9-0 Big 12) fell to No. 21/22 Georgia (28-11, 6-9 SEC), 7-6, in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday afternoon. The loss snapped the Sooners’ NCAA-best 40-game win streak which dated back to 2020.
OU got on the board first, courtesy of a solo home run from junior infielder Grace Lyons to leadoff the top of the second inning.
𝐆𝟑 will get the party 💣 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 💣— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 20, 2021
Her 12th homer of the season for the first run of the game!
MID 2 | OU 1, UGA 0 | 📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/4XzfkkCxxj
The Bulldogs would respond in the bottom of the fourth with a three-run home run by sophomore outfielder Jaiden Fields. However, upon review, Fields failed to touch home after rounding third and thus was called out and awarded a two-RBI triple.
All-timer. pic.twitter.com/WlIfY66BOp— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) April 20, 2021
OU regained the lead in the top of the sixth inning. It started with an infield single by senior utility Jocelyn Alo. Lyons was then hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second, and freshman utility Jayda Coleman walked in five pitches to load the bases. Senior designated player Lynnsie Elam then stepped into the box and launched a home run to centerfield to put the Sooners up 5-2.
💥💥 𝐋𝐘𝐍𝐍𝐒𝐈𝐄 𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐌 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/8uXqzdtVrt— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 20, 2021
OU would score one run in the sixth compared to the Bulldogs two, and Gerogia would add two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra-innings.
The eighth inning was scoreless, and so was the top of the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth, Fields returned to the plate for a chance at redemption. She stepped into the box with runners at first and second with two outs, and hit a single into left field to score the runner at second and seal the win for Georgia.
The OU offense was highlighted by Elam and Lyons. Elam led the Sooners in RBIs with four and Lyons topped the team in runs scored, scoring two of the five.
Senior left-handed pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and delivered a solid performance. She went all six innings allowing just three hits, one walk and recorded seven strikeouts. Both runs she allowed came off the Fields triple.
Senior right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile came on in relief of Juarez to start the sixth inning. She recorded just two outs and allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Nicole May relieved Saile to close the sixth inning. She pitched into the ninth inning for the Sooners, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks.
The Sooners will look to rebound later this evening as they take on Georgia again in game two of the doubleheader. The game is set for a 7:40 CT start time and will be televised on ESPNU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.