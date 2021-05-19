OU softball: Sooner Jocelyn Alo named top 3 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo has been named one of three finalists for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, USA Softball announced Wednesday.
🤙 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 🤙— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 19, 2021
Jocelyn Alo one of three finalists for @USASoftball Collegiate Player of the Year 🏆 #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/Xm340rPLr3
Alo leads Division I in home runs with 27, while also ranking fifth with a .479 batting average. Alo started the 2021 season with a hit in 21 consecutive games.
Alo, who hit 30 home runs as a freshman in 2018, is tied for the Oklahoma record and the Big 12 record with former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain for home runs in a season. Alo also holds the Division I freshman record.
Alo and top-seeded OU return to action in regionals of the NCAA tournament May 21-23 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.