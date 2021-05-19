You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooner Jocelyn Alo named top 3 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year

Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo has been named one of three finalists for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, USA Softball announced Wednesday. 

Alo leads Division I in home runs with 27, while also ranking fifth with a .479 batting average. Alo started the 2021 season with a hit in 21 consecutive games. 

Alo, who hit 30 home runs as a freshman in 2018, is tied for the Oklahoma record and the Big 12 record with former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain for home runs in a season. Alo also holds the Division I freshman record. 

Alo and top-seeded OU return to action in regionals of the NCAA tournament May 21-23 in Norman. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

