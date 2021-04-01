You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Shannon Saile records 8 strikeouts as Sooners run-rule Kansas, 14-0, in Norman

Shannon Saile

Redshirt senior right handed pitcher Shannon Saile during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (26-0, 4-0) run-ruled Kansas (17-12, 1-3), 14-0, in Norman on Thursday night.

Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for the Sooners. She pitched in four innings, recording eight strikeouts against 15 batters and allowed two hits. Sophomore pitcher Alanna Thiede came in to finish in the top of the fifth inning and allowed no hits.

OU’s offense had an impressive showing, recording 14 hits. All of its runs took place in the bottom of the first and fourth innings with eight and six, respectively.

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings, sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen and senior utility all hammered in a home run. Senior catcher Lynnsie Elam hit two home runs on three at bats.

The Sooners will look to clinch the series in the second game at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 2.

