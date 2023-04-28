WATCH: Rylie Boone's diving catch in fifth inning of Sooners-Kansas

Left fielder Rylie Boone submitted her case for SportsCenter's Top 10 plays during OU's game against Kansas on Friday.
In the top of the fifth inning, KU right fielder Aynslee Linduff hit a fly ball to left field warning track. Boone took a few steps back and dove towards the wall while reaching over her head to make the catch and prevent a hit.
There are 𝐧𝐨 words 🤯 @rylieboonee @SportsCenter | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Uvf8MjmqQG— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 28, 2023
Boone is batting .366 on the season with two home runs and 11 RBIs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.