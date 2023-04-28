 Skip to main content
WATCH: Rylie Boone's diving catch in fifth inning of Sooners-Kansas

Rylie Boone

Senior outfield Rylie Boone against Kentucky on Mar 4.

 Audrey Quan/OU Daily

Left fielder Rylie Boone submitted her case for SportsCenter's Top 10 plays during OU's game against Kansas on Friday. 

In the top of the fifth inning, KU right fielder Aynslee Linduff hit a fly ball to left field warning track. Boone took a few steps back and dove towards the wall while reaching over her head to make the catch and prevent a hit. 

Boone is batting .366 on the season with two home runs and 11 RBIs. 

