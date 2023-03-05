OU softball rebounds from slow start to finish 4-0 in dominant home-opening weekend

After a slow start against a winless Illinois-Chicago squad on Friday, No. 1 Oklahoma finished 4-0 at its home-opening OU Tournament after defeating No. 17 Kentucky 7-1 and Illinois-Chicago 9-0 on Saturday.
Head coach Patty Gasso described OU’s performance against the Flames on Friday as “flat” and “soft,” however, Gasso’s squad had a complete reset and immediately handed Kentucky an 18-0 loss on Friday.
The mediocre offensive showing from the No. 1-ranked Sooners was a surprise, but they the challenge of finishing better than they started.
“When you get down to it and you look at the entire weekend, I think we outscored our opponents 32-1,” Gasso said after the contest against UIC on Saturday. “I mean that’s a dominant performance… They cleaned everything up.”
The home opener presented challenges, but Gasso was pleased with how her players—new and old—responded.
I was really happy with how we played,” Gasso said. “We got to see a lot of new faces, and I think they really stepped up as well.”
Saturday’s games showed multiple defensive changes and several opportunities for the fresh faces on the roster.
After the games, Gasso stressed the importance of players embracing new roles and getting chances at different positions on the field.
“They’re gonna have to play a position well, and if they all play the same position well then we have a problem,” Gasso said. “So, we’ve really been trying to do a good job of giving them reps in a lot of different places and it’s starting to really pay off.”
Due to OU’s offensive dominance, several young players got to play for a home crowd this weekend.
Sophomore Sophia Nugent earned some playing time behind the plate and had a timely two-run double to seal the win against UIC on Saturday. She also hit a home run against Kentucky on Friday.
Freshman pitcher Kierston Deal closed out the weekend on the mound and redshirt freshman second baseman Quincee Lilio and freshman infielder Avery Hodge also earned playing time.
Weekends like these are crucial to player development and Gasso acknowledges the power of playing time.
“They are our future,” Gasso said. “If we have injuries or people going down or people need a break…they can give these guys some extra rest.”
With captain Grace Lyons notably out of the lineup on Saturday, Gasso was able to rely on her young players to get the job done.
Overall, OU cleaned up after a messy start and finished the weekend a lot differently than they started it.
The Sooners closed out the tournament in a familiar fashion, run-ruling UIC 9-0 and bouncing back after an unfamiliar showing against the Flames the first time around.
“That first game of the first day was not good,” Gasso said. “They have answered the call since then.”
Next, Oklahoma takes on Southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi State and Omaha at the Bulldog Invitational from March 10-12 in Starkville, Miss.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
