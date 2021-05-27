OU softball: Patty Gasso, Sooners ready for Super Regional challenge against Washington

After a dominating performance within the Norman Regional, Oklahoma has a tough test before it can qualify for the Women’s College World Series.
Standing in the Sooners’ way is No. 16 seed Washington, who boast USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist pitcher Gabbie Plain, and former two-time All-American shortstop Sis Bates. Washington also defeated No. 2 UCLA on April 24, despite losing the series, and beat Michigan twice in its regional after losing to the Wolverines earlier in the tournament last weekend.
Washington, who finished the season with a 18-5 record in the Pac-12, walked out of the room in frustration when the selection show displayed them as the lowest-seeded team to host a regional.
“We watched (Washington) walk off, and quite honestly, I’m 100 percent behind that because I think it was just a rob job,” Gasso said in a press conference Tuesday. “I can’t control it, but I certainly want to be one of the voices that works for change, because there’s too many young athletes and programs that are working so hard and deserve better than what we’re being given.”
Despite the low seeding, Gasso didn’t shy away from the challenge Washington presents.
“Washington is one of the top five, six teams in the country,” Gasso said. “So it’s an interesting matchup to say the least, but we’re working hard and we’ll be ready… The team is just locked in, and we’re just going to lay everything obviously all out on the field this weekend.”
Plain, who was also the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year this season, compiled a 32-3 record with a 1.23 earned-runs average and 331 strikeouts, which ranks No. 2 in Division I.
Plain, who’s pitched seven and two-thirds innings against OU in her career, has yet to allow a run. She pitched two shutout innings in a 12-2 win over the Sooners in 2020.
“She’s gonna be a challenge, without question,” Gasso said of Plain. “The way she tunnels her pitches is extraordinary, so we’re working really hard on that. We’ve got to be extremely disciplined at the plate. She can move the ball to all quadrants.”
Bates, who has a .385 batting average and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year this season, was a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist as a sophomore and junior.
Gasso said she was able to spend time with Bates with USA Softball, and spoke on her abilities.
“She was just a pleasure to work with,” Gasso said. “Just a gamer, loves to play, great attitude, very infectious approach. I think (Bates) is real flash, she’s got a lot of flash. She can spin around, throw someone out. She’s got a knack and a nose for the game like nobody I’ve ever seen.”
The Sooners gave up 12 total runs to Wichita State in their regional. OU’s hoping for a more consistent showing from its pitching staff for the Super Regionals against the Huskies. As Oklahoma nears the Women’s College World Series, it could use all the help it can get against perhaps its toughest opponent this season.
“I think the biggest thing is just confidence,” said freshman pitcher Nicole May, who pitched 6 and two-thirds innings in the regional final against the Shockers. “I feel like having that type of swag out on the mound is super important, just knowing our team has (the pitching staff’s) back.
“And we’re here to bring it and just keeping that mentality, throughout the whole game, I feel like is very important.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.