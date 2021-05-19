OU softball: Patty Gasso, Sooners ready for 'electric' full-capacity home crowd at NCAA Norman Regional

It’s been 438 days since OU head coach Patty Gasso stood in front of a full capacity crowd at Marita Hynes Stadium.
That was on March 7, 2020, when the Sooners bested Missouri State, 3-2, in eight innings to improve the team’s winning streak to seven near the halfway point of the regular season. However, Oklahoma never got the chance to continue that winning streak as COVID-19 soon caused the cancellation of all NCAA sports.
Even though OU was able to return to play and to Marita Hynes in February, the Sooners couldn’t perform in front of full crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions. In fact, Oklahoma has played every game this season in front of crowds no larger than 25 percent capacity.
However, when the Sooners host Morgan State in the NCAA Norman Regional on May 21, that will change. The NCAA announced baseball and softball postseason championships will allow full capacity if permitted by state guidelines on Wednesday — and Gasso couldn’t be happier.
“We are pumped,” Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference. “(At) 50 percent, you can kind of feel (a crowd). But to have full capacity, I think you're gonna feel what it used to feel like (to play here). … So, it’s gonna look normal (and) it’s going to sound normal, but normal to us right now has been like 25 percent.
“This is going to be fun. And it creates momentum, it creates energy, it creates all kinds of things that the team needs when they need it the most. … I think it really will be a shot in the arm for this team.”
The NCAA’s announcement came on the same day OU lifted its university-wide masking requirements and social distancing policies. Both decisions follow new CDC guidelines that no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear masks while indoors or outdoors.
Gasso said she’s starting to feel more comfortable no longer wearing a mask publicly. She also credited her team’s willingness to make softball its top priority and stay safe during the pandemic, saying the team has not had a positive COVID-19 test in a very long time.
“I think a little over half of these kids have been vaccinated, others decided not to and that is completely their choice,” Gasso said. “No one has ever pushed them one way or another, so that was something I wanted to make sure of — that they made the choice that was right for them.”
Senior utility Jocelyn Alo is among OU players who decided to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Alo said her desire to see family members in her home state of Hawaii was a driving cause to get vaccinated. Without it, Alo said she’d have to quarantine before visiting and could put certain family members at risk.
Alo also said the vaccine and the elimination of COVID-19 restrictions have brought the Sooners closer as a team.
“You want to feel together,” Alo said on Wednesday. “You don’t want to feel so separated. So in that aspect, I feel like we can really just come together as one and cheer without having to be socially distanced. … Us not really having to worry about, ‘Oh, you’re too close to me,’ (makes us) a collective unit.”
If OU emerges victorious in the Norman Regional, the Sooners would host the NCAA Super Regional in Norman as well. If the team comes out on top there, OU would return to USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series. Both state-hosted postseason contests will now also be held at full capacity.
“I think the atmosphere is gonna be electric,” Alo said. “I know our Sooner nation always brings the energy, so I think it'll be a little more (electric) than what we've been used to. Especially with this season. Which is only better for us as a team. So, I'm very excited to play 100 percent in front of everyone.”
The Sooners take on Morgan State at 7:30 p.m. on May 21 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.