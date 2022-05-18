OU softball: Patty Gasso, Sooners prepared to bounce back from OSU loss at NCAA Norman Regional

Patty Gasso is ready to bounce back.
After falling to No. 7 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game on May 14, Oklahoma’s coach has pushed her team more than ever to get back on track. That theme is even more important offensively for the Sooners’ lineup, which has struggled as of late.
Since May 5, OU has hit just .246 over its last five games. The Sooners lead the NCAA with a .367 batting average, but haven’t hit over that mark since April 30 against Kansas when they hit .536 with 15 hits, defeating the Jayhawks 19-0.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo has been one of the only consistent hitters in OU’s lineup hitting .500, blasting two home runs with seven RBIs in the past five games. For Alo, she’s trying to help her team stay focused and composed as it prepares to chase its sixth national championship in program history.
In the past, Gasso has preached having an unflappable mentality on offense, and that message has continued for Alo and the Sooners, who are looking to recover from the loss to their in-state rival.
“I would definitely say I’m just trying to play free,” Alo said. “What (we’ve) done up until this point doesn't really matter, because it's a whole new ballgame and anyone can turn it on at any time. So, it doesn't really matter what you did all season. But just playing free and not really thinking too much about what's going to happen and just go with it.”
Alongside pushing for composure in at-bats, Gasso is trying to heighten the intensity in practice the next couple of weeks. The head coach noted that she’s trying to drive her team to the limit, which is necessary for a deep postseason run.
“It's just about wanting to play your best softball,” Gasso said. “You need to be your healthiest and feel good and fresh during this time of the season. And our team is fresh and we're not marred with injuries or anything like that, except for Jordy. The team is all good to go. I like where we're at and I like the way we're practicing.”
OU’s gearing up to host the Norman Regional for the 11th year in a row. As the No. 1 seed in the tournament for the third consecutive year, the Sooners’ path to the Super Regional, and then to the Women’s College World Series, is likely easier than the rest of the field around collegiate softball, but that isn’t stopping Gasso from holding her team accountable.
“I don't think we look at ourselves as anything except a team that's just trying to play their best softball right now,” Gasso said “ I mean, we've won the national championship as a No. 10 seed, as a No. 1 seed. We've been all up and down the spectrum so it really doesn't matter where you are because you're going to have to go through these teams anyhow.”
First, the Sooners will face Prairie View A&M (20-28) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20 in Norman and, if they win, they will move on to face future Southeastern Conference opponent Texas A&M (29-26), or Minnesota (26-24-1), who they run-ruled earlier in the season on March 7, in a double elimination bout to advance to the Super Regional.
For now, Gasso and the Sooners remain excited to host the first two weeks of the postseason in Norman, which gives them an advantage throughout the postseason. That home-field advantage will likely continue into the WCWS, as well, due to it being hosted in Oklahoma City.
“Yeah, I'm excited to be at home in front of our crowd, Gasso said. “It's always a great advantage for us, and I think we'll have very good turnouts and the Home Run Village is going to be open again. It's going to be a tough regional, though.
“Texas A&M comes from the SEC … so they're used to playing in tough games a lot. They swing it well, they're a good team. They've won some big games in the SEC, as well. Minnesota came on strong and had a good series against Northwestern… So both teams are very, very seasoned. And we're going to have to play very well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.