OU softball: Patty Gasso not overlooking James Madison; Sooners confident heading into World Series

Patty Gasso is a fan of James Madison.
The OU head coach admitted as she’s started watching more tape of the Dukes, she’s been impressed by the energy and passion JMU brings to every game. Oklahoma (50-2, 16-1 Big 12) and James Madison (39-2, 17-1 CAA) will meet for the first time ever in the Women’s College World Series on Thursday, where Gasso’s squad will experience the Dukes’ style of play first hand.
JMU is led by redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander, who’s led the Dukes to a 4-1 postseason record and has struckout 48 batters in the NCAA tournament. She’s also 16-1 on the year and has recorded a 1.14 ERA.
“Honestly, she is an absolute star,” Gasso said of Alexander in a press conference Wednesday. “And she kind of runs the show on that team. You can feel it. She's their motor. … We respect them. We respect their pitcher without question. She is good. So, we know we're going to have to bring our A game to get through this first game.”
Gasso also spoke highly of the Dukes’ coaching staff, and commended them on making it to the World Series. Previously, JMU knocked off No. 25 Liberty and No. 9 Tennessee in the Knoxville Regional and defeated No. 8 Missouri in three games at the Columbia Super Regional.
In that span, James Madison scored in 11 of its 44 innings played. JMU also averaged over three free bases per game and scored two runs every five baserunners. Defensively, the Dukes allowed only one run for every 10 opponent plate appearances.
Because James Madison has done everything aforementioned on the road this postseason, the Sooners won’t be taking JMU lightly, Gasso said — just as they’ve done with every opponent. On top of that, Gasso wants her top-seeded team to enter this weekend believing in itself, which she doesn’t think will be an issue.
After all, Oklahoma won’t have to travel very far for the World Series, as the tournament is held at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Sooners are undefeated in their seven appearances in OKC this season, and have won 33 of their last 39 games there.
In OU’s last outing in the WCWS, it was swept in the national championship by UCLA. Now, Oklahoma’s ready for another shot.
“I think it's very important that you come in with confidence,” Gasso said. “Sometimes you can disrupt confidence with nerves. And that's one thing that I count on my upperclassmen to make sure (of). That everyone has a balanced approach and attack, that we're not caught up in doing things outside of our zone, like trying to hit a big home run and over swinging.
“We've got to keep our bodies, and our mind, sound and calm and play our kind of game.”
The Sooners and Dukes will face off at 11 a.m. on June 3 in Oklahoma City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.