OU softball: Paige Knight, Olivia Rains, Brooke Vestal, Kinsey Koeltzow enter NCAA Transfer Portal, per OU247

Freshman utility Paige Knight, sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains, redshirt sophomore pitcher Brooke Vestal and junior catcher Kinsey Koeltzow have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to OU Insider and 247 Sports' Joey Helmer.
Sooner quartet enters transfer portal https://t.co/iwZ5sa0e6P pic.twitter.com/uQzSgefRj6— Joey Helmer (@joeyhelmer247) June 17, 2021
Each player played a limited role in Oklahoma's national championship-winning 2021 season.
Knight, an Owasso native, had three hits in five at-bats during her eight games played. She recorded her first career home run in the Sooners' 17-0 win over Sam Houston on March 5. While at Owasso High School, Knight was name to the 2019 Oklahoma All-State team.
Rains, a Pryor product, saw playing time during the Sooners' run in the Women's College World Series. Against Florida State on June 8, the 2017 Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Player of the Year relieved freshman pitcher Nicole May in the third inning of OU's 8-4 loss. She pitched a scoreless frame before redshirt senior Shannon Saile entered the game. On the season, Rains recorded a 1.17 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 18 innings over 17 appearances in the circle.
Vestal appeared in seven games for Oklahoma in 2021. In 7.1 innings pitched, she didn't allow a run. The New Braunfels, Texas, recruit was a three-time FloSoftball All-American during her career at Canyon High School.
Koeltzow also appeared in the WCWS for the Sooners, where she pinch ran in OU's 4-3 loss to James Madison on June 3. The Tuttle native had 15 plate appearances and scored 11 runs in 29 games last season.
The Sooners, who signed North Texas graduate transfer and two-time Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Hope Trautwein on June 18, ended last season with a 56-4 overall record and went 16-1 in Big 12 play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.