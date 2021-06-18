You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Paige Knight, Olivia Rains, Brooke Vestal, Kinsey Koeltzow enter NCAA Transfer Portal, per OU247

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Paige Knight

Freshman utility Paige Knight celebrates her first career home run during the Sooners' game against Sam Houston State March 7.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Freshman utility Paige Knight, sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains, redshirt sophomore pitcher Brooke Vestal and junior catcher Kinsey Koeltzow have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to OU Insider and 247 Sports' Joey Helmer.

Each player played a limited role in Oklahoma's national championship-winning 2021 season.

Knight, an Owasso native, had three hits in five at-bats during her eight games played. She recorded her first career home run in the Sooners' 17-0 win over Sam Houston on March 5. While at Owasso High School, Knight was name to the 2019 Oklahoma All-State team.

Rains, a Pryor product, saw playing time during the Sooners' run in the Women's College World Series. Against Florida State on June 8, the 2017 Gatorade Oklahoma Softball Player of the Year relieved freshman pitcher Nicole May in the third inning of OU's 8-4 loss. She pitched a scoreless frame before redshirt senior Shannon Saile entered the game. On the season, Rains recorded a 1.17 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 18 innings over 17 appearances in the circle.

Vestal appeared in seven games for Oklahoma in 2021. In 7.1 innings pitched, she didn't allow a run. The New Braunfels, Texas, recruit was a three-time FloSoftball All-American during her career at Canyon High School.

Koeltzow also appeared in the WCWS for the Sooners, where she pinch ran in OU's 4-3 loss to James Madison on June 3. The Tuttle native had 15 plate appearances and scored 11 runs in 29 games last season.

The Sooners, who signed North Texas graduate transfer and two-time Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Hope Trautwein on June 18, ended last season with a 56-4 overall record and went 16-1 in Big 12 play. 

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

