OU softball: Oregon transfer Alyssa Brito finds ideal fit with Sooners, carries offensive hot streak into Big 12 play

Alyssa Brito has always carried a championship mentality.
After ending her freshman season at Oregon, the sophomore utility decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after the Ducks failed to reach the Women’s College World Series. Ultimately, Brito wanted a new team that competed for a championship every season, and Oregon couldn’t deliver that promise.
As she grappled with the uncertainty of the portal, Brito piqued the interest of head coach Patty Gasso immediately. The Tustin, California, native was a defensive guru that could play multiple positions despite all 53 of her starts coming at shortstop.
After a phone call with Gasso, Brito committed to Oklahoma on July 2. Fast forward eight months, and the move is paying off for both parties.
“I think a big thing that I was looking for is just surrounding myself with people that are going to make me better,” Brito said. “I obviously was coming into a very competitive team, and I knew that I was gonna have a ton of competition, but I think that was just a huge thing for me was knowing that the program is going to make me better.”
This season, Brito has been the utility Gasso hoped for, seeing time at shortstop, the infield and outfield corners, while also batting .366, clobbering six home runs and notching 20 RBIs.
While playing a pivotal part in No. 1 Oklahoma’s undefeated 26-game win streak, Brito feels she’s getting better but also feels certain OU is a championship caliber team.
“Knowing that I have other teammates that I can rely on was also a big thing for me,” Brito said. “Just having a coach like Gasso, who pushes me beyond limits and just expects me to have all kinds of expectations, (is huge).”
As Brito continues to settle into Oklahoma’s lineup, she has tried to play stress free and shirk the pressure that has sometimes quelled her performance. Gasso mentioned in the preseason that the Oregon transfer’s biggest weakness was her anxiousness at the plate.
Now, with a dominant offensive lineup around her, Brito has settled in when she’s on deck. This season, Oklahoma boasts a nation-best 70 home runs, so the sophomore utility knows she can rely on her teammates to pick her up if she’s struggling.
“What we've been focusing on is just passing the bat,” Brito said. “It is really nice when you know you can possibly get out, and then you turn to the next person in the lineup and know that they can pick you up. It’s very comforting knowing that you have nothing to lose with such a good offensive team behind me.”
As Oklahoma pivots to its first conference game against Baylor (17-10) at 6:30 p.m on Friday, March 25 in Norman, Brito is looking forward to playing more games in front of the Sooners’ fans.
“I'm really excited because in the fall, and even just playing here (in the home opener against Minnesota), it was just really fun,” Brito said. “Just to be around the crowd... I just love coming here and playing in Norman. Like I said, the atmosphere is just crazy.”
