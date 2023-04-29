OU softball pitches combined no-hitter in 14-0 win against Kansas

Oklahoma (44-1, 14-0 Big 12) defeated Kansas (22-23, 4-10) 14-0 in game two of a three-game series on Saturday in Norman.
Junior Nicole May allowed no runs or hits and conceded one baserunner in four innings. May also struck out four batters and improved her ERA to 0.41. Freshman Kierston Deal pitched one inning and allowed no runs. With the win, OU clinched a share of its 11th consecutive Big 12 title.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Sooners’ offense strikes early
Following OU’s 8-0 victory in game one on Friday, coach Patty Gasso stressed the importance of the series from a hitting perspective.
Despite a nine-hit, eight-run outing, Gasso felt the Sooners were taking a ‘defensive’ approach at the plate. OU responded with eight runs in the first inning, led by center fielder Jayda Coleman’s leadoff base hit and three-run home run to cap the Sooners’ rally.
𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤-𝐭𝐨-𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 games with a J Cole blast 🚀@jaydac00 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/7zrV8UhOFE— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 29, 2023
First baseman Cydney Sanders drove OU’s first run in with a base hit. Later in the inning, third baseman Alyssa Brito and designated hitter Haley Lee knocked in three combined with back-to-back singles.
OU throws combined no-hitter
Oklahoma’s pitching staff extended their scoreless streak to five games behind May and Deal’s combined near-perfect outing.
The Sooners held Kansas hitless for the fourth time this season. The Jayhawks saw one runner reach base due to a hit-by-pitch in the second inning.
Sooners experiment with lineup
OU made a few notable changes to its lineup prior to Saturday’s contest.
Lee dropped from her usual three-spot in the lineup down to the six-hole, while first baseman Cydney Sanders hit third and shortstop Grace Lyons filled the cleanup spot.
After building an 11-0 lead through three innings, Gasso inserted left fielder Quincee Lilio, third baseman Alynah Torres, catcher Sophia Nugent and right fielder Grace Green into the lineup. Green hit a three-run home run in the fourth, her second of the season.
Next, OU will look to complete a three-game sweep against Kansas at 1 p.m. Sunday in Norman.
