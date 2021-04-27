You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners top Baylor, 7-1, in 1st game of doubleheader

Mendes

Then-junior center fielder Nicole Mendes hits the ball in the second game against Alabama June 2.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (38-1, 13-0 Big 12) defeated Baylor (24-14, 5-5), 7-1, in Waco on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior left-handed pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was impressive. She went seven innings, allowing one run, five hits and notched six strikeouts.

Baylor led off the scoring in the bottom of the first. It all started with a double from junior infielder Lou Gilbert, who would advance to third on a wild pitch. Senior infielder Taylor Ellis then singled courtesy of a swinging bunt to score Gilbert and put the Bears on top, 1-0.

There would be no runs scored by either team until the top of the fourth, when OU loaded the bases after a single, an error, and a walk. Senior utility Nicole Mendes then stepped into the box, looking to help the Sooners put some runs on the board. She did more than that, launching the first pitch she saw over the right field wall for a grand slam and pushing Oklahoma ahead, 4-1.

The Sooners added to their lead in the top of the fifth off a monster home run by senior utility Jocelyn Alo. The home run was Alo’s NCAA-leading 25th of the season and was hit so hard it cracked the back windshield of a minivan in the parking lot.

Oklahoma’s offense was highlighted by performances from Mendes and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings. Mendes led OU in both runs and RBIs with two and four, respectively, and Jennings added two RBIs of her own, both of which came off a two-run homer.

The Sooners will look to continue to stay unbeaten in Big 12 play later this evening as they take on Baylor in game two of the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPNU. 

