OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule No. 9 Oklahoma State, 10-2, to win Big 12 Championship game

No. 1 Oklahoma (45-2, 16-1 Big 12) run-ruled No. 9 Oklahoma State (42-9, 15-4 Big 12),10-2, in the sixth inning of the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday in Oklahoma City.
The Sooners got in the scoring column quick, after freshman outfielder Jayda Coleman scored off a senior utility Jocelyn Alo double to right field in the first inning. Then, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings roped a double to left-center field, scoring Alo. Senior infielder Taylon Snow added a two-out hit up the middle to deliver the third run of the inning.
Jennings finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Alo also added three hits and two runs, including a walk-off single up the middle to convert the run-rule in the sixth inning.
Senior pitcher Shannon Saile faced back-to-back bases-loaded jams in the second and third inning, but managed to allow no runs. In the second inning, it was a strikeout facing Oklahoma State infielder Chelsea Alexander and a flyout to end the inning. Then, in the third, Saile forced a ground ball that resulted in a double play to exit the inning.
Although she later gave up two solo home runs later in the fifth inning, Saile finished the game with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing six hits and racking up four strikeouts. Freshman pitcher Nicole May finished the game in relief, with 1.1 innings pitched, giving up no hits.
Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen continued her hot streak at the plate, with her fifth home run in three games. She finished the game 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo, senior outfielder Nicole Mendes and senior infielder Jana Johns each added one hit. Snow finished with two singles.
The 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament selection show is at 8 p.m. CT Sunday night on ESPN2.
