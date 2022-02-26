OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule No. 8 Arizona 10-2 in 3rd game of Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

No. 1 Oklahoma (13-0) run-ruled No. 8 Arizona (10-4) 10-2 in five innings during its third game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings led Oklahoma offensively with a 2-for-3 showing, including two home runs, three RBIs and a walk. Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen and redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns followed suit by tallying one home run apiece.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo is still one homer from breaking Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time record for 95 career home runs, which she’s currently tied with. Alo went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a hit.
Sophomore Nicole May earned the win and pitched the entire game. May had 10 strikeouts and allowed just two runs on five hits.
Jennings blasted a homerun to right field to leadoff the Sooners in the bottom of first inning. OU went scoreless in the second.
Arizona’s redshirt senior utility Hannah Martinez scored on an error by sophomore utility Alyssa Brito, however, Johns bombed a three-run homer to left center in the bottom of the third inning in response. Oklahoma led 4-1 over the Cougars going into the fourth inning.
In the top of the fourth, Arizona earned another run after a solo homer from sophomore infielder Carlie Scupin. Alo responded in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double to score Jennings and senior infielder Grace Lyons. Then, Hansen ripped a two-run home run to left center, giving Oklahoma a 8-2 lead to cap off the inning.
Jennings closed out the game after she hammered a walkoff two-run home run to right field.
Next, The Sooners face No. 17 Tennessee (9-4) at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Palm Springs, California.
