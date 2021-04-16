OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule No. 7/8 Texas, 11-1

No. 1 Oklahoma (31-0, 7-0 Big 12) run-ruled No. 7/8 Texas (31-4, 6-1), 11-1, in Norman on Friday night.
Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle, and delivered a dominant performance. She pitched in all five innings and tallied four strikeouts while allowing just three hits on 17 batters faced.
OU’s offense came out swinging, as it scored five runs in the first inning and recorded a total of 12 hits in the game. Junior infielder Grace Lyons led the way with three hits in four at-bats. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings, sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo and senior utility Jocelyn Alo all hammered a home run each.
𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐈𝐓 𝐋𝐎𝐔 😤😤😤@kkenzienncole walks it off in run-rule fashion! pic.twitter.com/B9TTxvtlrl— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 17, 2021
The Sooners will play their second game of their series against Texas at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 17 in Norman.
