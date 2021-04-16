You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule No. 7/8 Texas, 11-1

Mackenzie Donihoo

Sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (31-0, 7-0 Big 12) run-ruled No. 7/8 Texas (31-4, 6-1), 11-1, in Norman on Friday night.

Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle, and delivered a dominant performance. She pitched in all five innings and tallied four strikeouts while allowing just three hits on 17 batters faced.

OU’s offense came out swinging, as it scored five runs in the first inning and recorded a total of 12 hits in the game. Junior infielder Grace Lyons led the way with three hits in four at-bats. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings, sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo and senior utility Jocelyn Alo all hammered a home run each.

The Sooners will play their second game of their series against Texas at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 17 in Norman.

