OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule No. 25 Wichita State, 14-3, on road

No. 1 Oklahoma (40-1, 14-0) run-ruled No. 25 Wichita State (37-10-1, 18-5-1), 14-3, in Wichita on Tuesday evening.
Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle. She pitched four innings and earned one strikeout while only allowing one hit. Freshman pitcher Nicole May relieved Saile in the fifth inning, finishing the game with only one hit allowed.
OU’s offense had yet another phenomenal performance as it tallied 13 hits in five innings. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and junior infielder Grace Lyons led the team with three hits, each. Junior utility Grace Green capped the performance with a grand slam in the fifth inning.
💥 𝐆𝐆 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 💥@grace_10_green with the pinch-hit blast to make it 14-0, #Sooners! 😤— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 5, 2021
📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/mgp7ST8I7U
Next, the Sooners will take on Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, May 7 in Stillwater.
