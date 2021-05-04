You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule No. 25 Wichita State, 14-3, on road

Grace Green

Then-sophomore utility Grace Green looks to OU Head Coach Patty Gasso before batting during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (40-1, 14-0) run-ruled No. 25 Wichita State (37-10-1, 18-5-1), 14-3, in Wichita on Tuesday evening.

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle. She pitched four innings and earned one strikeout while only allowing one hit. Freshman pitcher Nicole May relieved Saile in the fifth inning, finishing the game with only one hit allowed.

OU’s offense had yet another phenomenal performance as it tallied 13 hits in five innings. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and junior infielder Grace Lyons led the team with three hits, each. Junior utility Grace Green capped the performance with a grand slam in the fifth inning.

Next, the Sooners will take on Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, May 7 in Stillwater.

