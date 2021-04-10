OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Mississippi State, 9-0, behind Tiare Jennings' 3-run home run

No. 1 Oklahoma (29-0, 6-0 Big 12) run-ruled Mississippi State (19-16, 0-9 SEC), 9-0, in Ruston, Louisiana on Saturday afternoon.
Senior left-handed pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was dominant. She went three innings allowing no runs, just one hit and notched four strikeouts.
Senior right-handed Shannon Saile came on in relief of Juarez to start the fourth inning. She went the final two innings and was perfect, retiring all six batters she faced with two strikeouts.
The Sooner offense was impressive, recording nine runs on eight hits. The Sooners got the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning, plating eight runs on four hits, including a three-run home run from freshman infielder Tiare Jennings.
𝐒𝐄𝐄 𝐘𝐀 🥎️@_tiarejennings with the 1⃣7⃣th 💣 of her 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 season! B3 | OU 8, MSU 0 | 📺 https://t.co/EdKIK6lm4Y pic.twitter.com/n3Qzy0VPnD— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 10, 2021
Oklahoma was led offensively by Jennings and freshman utility Jayda Coleman. Jennings led OU with three RBIs, all of which came off the home run. Coleman topped Oklahoma in hits with two and tacked on a stolen base as well.
The Sooners will look to continue their undefeated season later this afternoon as they take on Louisiana Tech in game two of their double-header at 3 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.