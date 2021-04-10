You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Mississippi State, 9-0, behind Tiare Jennings' 3-run home run

Tiare Jennings

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (29-0, 6-0 Big 12) run-ruled Mississippi State (19-16, 0-9 SEC), 9-0, in Ruston, Louisiana on Saturday afternoon.

Senior left-handed pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was dominant. She went three innings allowing no runs, just one hit and notched four strikeouts.

Senior right-handed Shannon Saile came on in relief of Juarez to start the fourth inning. She went the final two innings and was perfect, retiring all six batters she faced with two strikeouts.

The Sooner offense was impressive, recording nine runs on eight hits. The Sooners got the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning, plating eight runs on four hits, including a three-run home run from freshman infielder Tiare Jennings.

Oklahoma was led offensively by Jennings and freshman utility Jayda Coleman. Jennings led OU with three RBIs, all of which came off the home run. Coleman topped Oklahoma in hits with two and tacked on a stolen base as well.

The Sooners will look to continue their undefeated season later this afternoon as they take on Louisiana Tech in game two of their double-header at 3 p.m. CT.

