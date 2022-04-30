OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Kansas 19-0 in 5 innings on road

No. 1 Oklahoma (44-1, 13-1 Big 12) run-ruled Kansas (15-31, 2-13 Big 12) 19-0 in five innings during the second game of the teams’ conference series on Saturday.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings each smashed one home run in the game. The Sooners went 15-for-28 at the plate.
Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein allowed three hits and struck out one batter in four innings pitched. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May closed the fifth inning and tallied one strikeout.
Alo scored the first run on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning. Then, she launched a two run home run to centerfield that scored sophomore utility Jayda Coleman in the second inning.
𝐅𝐮𝐧 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭: Jocy's first career home run in Lawrence 🤓🤙@78jocelyn_alo | MID 2 | OU 3, KU 0📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/YzC2SNVowk— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 30, 2022
The Sooners scored four runs in the fourth inning. First, senior infielder Grace Lyons swatted a sacrifice fly to plate Coleman. Alo scored on a throwing error, and redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow slapped a two-RBI triple to drive in sophomore utility Alyssa Brito and Jennings.
Neeners was 𝐌𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐍' 💨2-RBI triple for @taylonsnoww! T4 | OU 7, KU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/PHYdAMS8iu— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 30, 2022
In the top of the fifth inning, Lyons clapped an RBI single that ran in junior outfielder Rylie Boone. Afterward, Brito whacked a two-RBI single to plate Jennings and Coleman.
Soon after, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns smacked a two-RBI double, driving in Brito and Lyons. Elam hammered a three run homer to right field, scoring Johns and Snow.
🚀 𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 🚀@lynn_elam22 with her 13th blast of the year and the #Sooners eighth run of the fifth 😅T5 | OU 15, KU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/U2AAUqG4Lp— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 30, 2022
Freshman utility Sophia Nugent advanced OU’s lead with an RBI double to plate Boone. Following that, Jennings clobbered a three run shot to right field to drive Alo and freshman outfielder Hannah Coor across home plate in the fifth.
𝐂𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐲𝐚, @OU_Baseball 🤝@_tiarejennings with her 2️⃣0️⃣th of the season!T5 | OU 19, KU 0 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/qK8iOAtksq— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 30, 2022
Next, OU will face the Jayhawks in the final game of their conference series at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 1 in Lawrence.
