OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Kansas 19-0 in 5 innings on road

Jocelyn Alo

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo during game 2 of Friday double-header against Iowa State on Apr 22.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (44-1, 13-1 Big 12) run-ruled Kansas (15-31, 2-13 Big 12) 19-0 in five innings during the second game of the teams’ conference series on Saturday.

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings each smashed one home run in the game. The Sooners went 15-for-28 at the plate.

Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein allowed three hits and struck out one batter in four innings pitched. Sophomore right-hander  Nicole May closed the fifth inning and tallied one strikeout.

Alo scored the first run on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning. Then, she launched a two run home run to centerfield that scored sophomore utility Jayda Coleman in the second inning.

The Sooners scored four runs in the fourth inning. First, senior infielder Grace Lyons swatted a sacrifice fly  to plate Coleman. Alo scored on a throwing error, and redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow slapped a two-RBI triple to drive in sophomore utility Alyssa Brito and Jennings.

In the top of the fifth inning, Lyons clapped an RBI single that ran in junior outfielder Rylie Boone. Afterward, Brito whacked a two-RBI single to plate Jennings and Coleman.

Soon after, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns smacked a two-RBI double, driving in Brito and Lyons. Elam hammered a three run homer to right field, scoring Johns and Snow.

Freshman utility Sophia Nugent advanced OU’s lead with an RBI double to plate Boone. Following that, Jennings clobbered a three run shot to right field to drive Alo and freshman outfielder Hannah Coor across home plate in the fifth.

Next, OU will face the Jayhawks in the final game of their conference series at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 1 in Lawrence.

