OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Indiana 15-1 in 5 innings at Hall of Fame Classic

No. 1 Oklahoma (22-0) run-ruled Indiana (13-6) 15-1 in five innings during the second game of the Hall of Fame Classic on Friday night in Oklahoma City.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam led the way with one home run apiece. Alo went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Elam went 1-for-1 and scattered a team-high three RBIs.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl pitched five innings and struck out nine batters, while allowing one home run and three hits in the victory.
To start the game, Alo launched a two-run home run over the right center field fence to score sophomore utility Alyssa Brito in the bottom of the first inning. Following that, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings scored after sophomore utility Jayda Coleman was walked.
Then, Brito slapped a two-RBI single that drove in redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns and senior infielder Grace Lyons. Coleman scored on a fielder’s choice by redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow to cap the Sooners’ six-run inning.
In the bottom of the third inning, Elam clobbered a two-run home run that drove in Brito and extended Oklahoma’s lead to eight runs.
During the bottom of the fourth inning, Oklahoma exploded for seven runs. To start, Elam was walked to run in Lyons for a 9-0 lead. Later, Coleman scored on a fielder’s choice from Green.
Following that, Snow slapped an RBI single over the middle to push across junior outfielder Rylie Boone. Jennings then swatted a two-RBI double to advance Boone and Snow to home plate.
To cap Oklahoma’s scoring, junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo clapped another two-run RBI single to score Jennings and Alo, giving OU a 15-0 lead over Hoosiers.
Infielder Sarah Stone went yard for a solo shot to center field to give Indiana its lone score in the top of the fifth inning.
The Sooners’ next game will be against San Diego (14-18) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, in Oklahoma City at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
