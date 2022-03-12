OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Hawaii 9-0 in 5 innings in 4th game at Rainbow Wahine Classic

No. 1 Oklahoma (20-0) run-ruled Hawaii (5-9) 9-0 in five innings during its fourth game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic on Saturday in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Nicole May pitched three hitless innings and tallied three strikeouts. Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl relieved May in the fourth inning and registered four strikeouts with no hits allowed in the last two innings.
Senior infielder Grace Lyons went 1-for-2, clobbering one home run and posting three RBIs. Redshirt senior Taylon Snow, freshman Sophia Nugent and redshirt senior Lynnsie Elam each clobbered one home run apiece.
The Sooners scored their first run following a second inning solo homer to center field from Elam, who played first base Saturday after catching Friday’s doubleheader Following that, Nugent blasted a two-run home run in her first collegiate start at catcher to score Bahl.
OU drove in six runs during the top of the fourth inning. Junior outfielder Rylie Boone scattered an RBI single to run in sophomore utility Alyssa Brito. With the NCAA career home run record now in her grasp, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo roped another RBI single to score Boone.
Later in the inning, Lyons smacked a three-run home run that scored Alo and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings to give the Sooners an 8-0 lead. After that, Snow capped OU’s scoring with a solo homer.
Oklahoma’s next matchup will come against Sam Houston (9-13) at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 18 during the first game of the Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma City.
