OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule California 8-0 in 5 innings in 2nd game at Rainbow Wahine Classic

No. 1 Oklahoma run-ruled California 8-0 in five innings at the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday night.
✨ 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 ✨#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/mjRZpXbyGo— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2022
Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl tossed a complete game shutout, totaling six strikeouts and only surrendering three hits in five innings. Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman went 2-for-3 at the plate while stealing a base and scoring two runs.
After a walk, steal and wild pitch put sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings on third base in the first inning, redshirt senior Jana Johns notched an RBI single to bring the Sooners’ first run across.
In the second inning, junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo added an RBI single through the infield and was brought in by a bases loaded walk to Jennings, bringing the Sooners’ lead to 3-0.
OU extended its lead to 8-0 in the third inning behind an RBI single from sophomore utility Alyssa Brito, a wild pitch that scored redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and a three-run home run from senior infielder Grace Lyons.
The Sooners return to the field against Hawaii at 10:30 p.m. CT Friday night to complete their doubleheader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.