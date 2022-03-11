 Skip to main content
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule California 8-0 in 5 innings in 2nd game at Rainbow Wahine Classic

  • Updated
Grace Green, Jocelyn Alo and Lynnsie Elam

Junior utility Grace Green, senior utility Jocelyn Alo and senior catcher Lynnsie Elam during the Women’s College World Series championship game against Florida State on June 8.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma run-ruled California 8-0 in five innings at the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday night.

Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl tossed a complete game shutout, totaling six strikeouts and only surrendering three hits in five innings. Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman went 2-for-3 at the plate while stealing a base and scoring two runs.

After a walk, steal and wild pitch put sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings on third base in the first inning, redshirt senior Jana Johns notched an RBI single to bring the Sooners’ first run across.

In the second inning, junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo added an RBI single through the infield and was brought in by a bases loaded walk to Jennings, bringing the Sooners’ lead to 3-0.

OU extended its lead to 8-0 in the third inning behind an RBI single from sophomore utility Alyssa Brito, a wild pitch that scored redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and a three-run home run from senior infielder Grace Lyons.

The Sooners return to the field against Hawaii at 10:30 p.m. CT Friday night to complete their doubleheader.

