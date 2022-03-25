OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Baylor 9-1 in 5 innings in Big 12 opener

No. 1 Oklahoma (28-0, 1-0 Big 12) run-ruled Baylor (17-11, 0-1 Big 12) 9-1 in five innings during its first conference game of the season on Friday in Norman.
Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl earned the start for the Sooners, pitching five innings while notching eight strikeouts, forcing six ground outs and allowing just two hits and one run.
Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings went 1-for-2, hammering a grand slam and notching four RBIs. Alongside Jennings, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam launched one home run each.
Outfielder McKenzie Wilson gave Baylor its first run, scoring on a wild pitch in the first inning. Oklahoma responded with three runs during the bottom of the inning. First, Alo blasted a two-run home run to left field that scored Jennings. Following that, Elam clubbed a solo shot to left centerfield to give OU a 3-1 lead.
During the bottom of the second, sophomore utility Jayda Coleman slapped an RBI single that drove in redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns. Oklahoma led 4-1 to end the second.
Later in the third inning, Jennings smoked a grand slam to right field, scoring Coleman, Johns and junior catcher Kinzie Hansen. In the bottom of the fourth inning, redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow scored on a passed ball to give Oklahoma a 9-1 lead.
The Sooners will look ahead to their second matchup of their conference series against the Bears at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.