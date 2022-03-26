 Skip to main content
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Baylor 8-0 in 5 innings in 2nd game of Big-12 opening series

  • Updated
  • 0
Lynnsie Elam

Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam during the game against Iowa on March 20.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (27-0, 2-0 Big 12) run-ruled Baylor (17-12, 0-2) 8-0 in five innings on Saturday in the second game of the Sooners’ home series against the Bears.

Sophomore right-hander Nicole May stayed resilient in the circle, working her way out of multiple jams en route to a complete game shutout. May tallied five strikeouts and surrendered only four hits in her scoreless outing.

Senior catcher Lynnsie Elam led the way for the Sooners on offense, going 2-for-3 at the plate and driving in three runs.

After recording only one hit in the first two innings, OU scored three runs on three hits in the third. Elam launched an RBI double off the left field wall and redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow smacked an  RBI single through the right side of the infield.

After the Sooners opened the fourth inning with back to back singles, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings slapped a two-RBI double down the right field foul line to bring the Sooners’ lead to 5-0. Later in the inning, Elam brought Jennings in with a bases-loaded RBI single.

In the fifth inning, May worked her way out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the Sooners in position to end the game early. OU’s offense took advantage, adding two runs behind a walk-off double from senior infielder Grace Lyons which sealed the win.

Oklahoma will wrap up its three-game home series against Baylor at noon on Sunday.

