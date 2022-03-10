OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Baylor 12-3 in 1st game of Rainbow Wahine Classic

No. 1 Oklahoma (17-0) run-ruled Baylor (12-8) 12-3 in five innings during the first game of the Rainbow Wahine Classic on Thursday night.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Nicole May pitched three innings and recorded two strikeouts while allowing three hits, three runs and one walk. Redshirt senior North Texas transfer Hope Trautwein relieved May in the bottom of the fourth inning and struck out four across the last two frames.
Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings went 2-for-4, blasting one home run and notching three RBIs. Alongside Jennings, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow also produced three RBIs apiece.
Alo missed out on breaking former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s all-time NCAA record of 95 home runs again on Thursday. She went 2-for-3 while scoring twice in her first collegiate game in her home state.
Oklahoma exploded for eight runs in the top of the second inning, beginning with redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam’s RBI single, which scored senior infielder Grace Lyons.
After, junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo was walked with the bases loaded, which scored Snow. Alo later roped a three-run double to score sophomore utility Jayda Coleman, Donihoo and sophomore infielder Alyssa Brito.
Then, Jennings launched her three-run home run to score redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns and Alo, capping OU’s offensive outburst.
The Bears scored their first run on an RBI single from outfielder Taylor Strain that scored outfielder Ana Watson in the top of the fourth inning. Moments later, utility Emily Hott ripped an RBI triple to score Strain, but Baylor would manage no more damage after that.
In the top of the fourth inning, Snow smacked a three-RBI double to center field that ran in Lyons, Jennings and Alo to give the Sooners an 11-3 lead. Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl then poked an RBI single to center field to score Brito in the top of the fifth inning.
The Sooners’ next game of the tournament will be against California (16-6) at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 11 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
