You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Baylor, 10-2, behind pair of 3-run homers in 1st game of Big 12 tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Kinzie Hansen

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen celebrates with the Sooners after scoring during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (43-2, 17-1 Big 12) run-ruled Baylor (27-20, 8-10), 10-2, in Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.

Senior pitcher Shannon Saile started in the circle for the Sooners and went all five innings. She allowed two runs, six hits and notched 10 strikeouts.

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen and freshman utility Jayda Coleman led the Sooners with four and three RBIs, respectively. OU had 12 total hits and 10 RBIs on the day. 

The top of the first inning was sloppy defensively for Oklahoma. After Saile struckout outfielder Lou Gilbert, she gave up a base hit to utility Emily Hott and walked utility Goose McGlaun. Baylor then picked up the first run of the game after an OU throwing error scored Hott. Afterward, a single by infielder/catcher Taylor Ellis scored McGlaun, giving the Bears a 2-0 lead. Saile ended the inning with a strikeout of outfielder Josie Bower.

Following a scoreless bottom of the first and top of the second, a sacrifice fly with bases loaded by senior infielder Tayon Snow scored junior infielder Grace Lyons. Coleman then gave the Sooners their first lead of the game a three-run homer. That gave OU a 4-2 advantage heading into the third.

After keeping Baylor scoreless in the top of the inning, Oklahoma built upon its lead with a home run by Hansen in the third inning. That followed by a double by sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo that scored a run by redshirt senior utility Nicole Mendes. 

The top of the fourth saw Saile strikeout three straight Bear batters with runners on first and second base. That set up a dominant bottom of the fourth for the Sooners, which saw Hansen a three-run homer of her own. That home run was her second of the game and 17th of the season.

Another scoreless inning by Baylor in the top of the fifth gave way to Oklahoma ending the game with a sacrifice fly by freshman infielder Tiare Jennings, scoring Coleman for the run-rule win. 

OU continues play against Texas Tech at 7:30 p.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments