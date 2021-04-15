You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners' postponed series with Baylor set for doubleheader on April 28

Jocelyn Alo and Patty Gasso

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo celebrates with head coach Patty Gasso during the game against Sam Houston State on March 7.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Oklahoma’s postponed series with Baylor will now take place as a doubleheader on April 28 in Waco, Texas, the Big 12 announced Thursday as part of schedule adjustments.

The doubleheader is set for 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT on the aforementioned date. The Sooners’ (30-0, 6-0 Big 12) April 9-11 series against the Bears (21-9, 3-0) was moved in accordance with Big 12’s COVID-19 interruption guidelines. The series was shortened from three scheduled games to two. 

In 2020, the OU did not play Baylor due to the season’s cancellation amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the Sooners swept the Bears in their three-game series.

No. 1 Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season against No. 7/8 Texas at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 16 in Norman at Marita Hynes Field. It will be OU’s first top-10 matchup of the season. 

