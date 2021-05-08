OU softball: No. 1 Sooners hold on for 6-4 bounce-back win over No. 9 Oklahoma State

No. 1 Oklahoma (41-2, 15-1 Big 12) defeated No. 9 Oklahoma State (40-7, 15-2), 6-4, on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle. She pitched six innings, recording six strikeouts and allowing four hits. Sophomore right-hander Olivia Rains relieved Saile in the seventh inning, walking one batter before being replaced by freshman right-hander Nicole May. May pitched the remainder of the seventh inning. She earned one strikeout on four batters faced.
OU’s offense was playing with a chip on its shoulder following a loss on Friday, as it tallied 12 hits. Freshman utility Jayda Coleman, senior utility Jocelyn Alo and senior catcher Lynnsie Elam led OU with two hits each. Redshirt senior utility Nicole Mendes hit the only home run for the Sooners in the sixth inning.
🚀 𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐘 to the 𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐍 🚀@nicole_mendes_ bounces her 6️⃣th home run of the year off the scoreboard!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 8, 2021
T6 | OU 5, OSU 2 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/rsI6QZ1APN
The Sooners will look to clinch the series against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 9 in Stillwater in a game that will decide which team is the Big 12 regular season champion.
