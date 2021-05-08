You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners hold on for 6-4 bounce-back win over No. 9 Oklahoma State

Kinzie Hansen and Nicole May

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen and freshman right handed pitcher celebrate during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (41-2, 15-1 Big 12) defeated No. 9 Oklahoma State (40-7, 15-2), 6-4, on Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle. She pitched six innings, recording six strikeouts and allowing four hits. Sophomore right-hander Olivia Rains relieved Saile in the seventh inning, walking one batter before being replaced by freshman right-hander Nicole May. May pitched the remainder of the seventh inning. She earned one strikeout on four batters faced.

OU’s offense was playing with a chip on its shoulder following a loss on Friday, as it tallied 12 hits. Freshman utility Jayda Coleman, senior utility Jocelyn Alo and senior catcher Lynnsie Elam led OU with two hits each. Redshirt senior utility Nicole Mendes hit the only home run for the Sooners in the sixth inning.

The Sooners will look to clinch the series against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 9 in Stillwater in a game that will decide which team is the Big 12 regular season champion.

