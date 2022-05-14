OU softball: No. 1 Sooners fall to No. 7 Oklahoma State 4-3 in Big 12 Championship game

No. 1 Oklahoma (49-2) fell to No. 7 Oklahoma State (41-12) 4-3 in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday in Oklahoma City.
The Sooners got off to a slow start offensively before entering the scoring column after freshman outfielder Hannah Coor scored as a pinch-runner off a sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings single through the left side of the infield in the third inning. Then, senior infielder Grace Lyons reached on an error by OSU infielder Brianna Evans, scoring Jennings to deliver the second run of the inning.
Sophomore pitcher Nicole May started in the circle for OU and pitched three shutout innings before giving up two runs in the fourth inning. Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein relieved May to get the Sooners out of the inning.
Trautwein went on to allow a run in the top of the fifth inning as OSU freshman infielder Chelsea Alexander scored, giving the Cowgirls a 3-2 lead. The Sooners tied the game back up at three in the bottom half of the inning after redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo blasted a solo home run to left field.
OU and OSU entered the seventh still knotted up at three. Trautwein faced and retired three hitters in the top half of the inning while the Cowgirls' freshman pitcher Morgan Day held the Sooners scoreless with one hit in the bottom half, sending the game to extra innings.
In the eighth, Trautwein gave up a single to OSU freshman utility Miranda Elish and walked freshman infielder Sydney Pennington, and Hayley Busby to load the bases with no outs. Gasso decided to insert May back into the game to try and get the Sooners out of the jam. The Pleasanton, California native was able to get two outs before walking Kiley Naomi, which scored Pennington and gave the Cowgirls a 4-3 lead.
OU was unable to score in the bottom half of the eighth as Day retired senior infielder Lynnsie Elam, sophomore outfielder Alyssa Brito and senior infielder Jana Johns securing the victory for the Cowgirls.
Jennings finished with a hit, one RBIs and a run scored. Alo, the Big 12 Player of the Year, ended the day with two hits, one home run and one RBIs. Trautwein and May gave up a combined eight hits and six walks while finishing the game with just three combined strikeouts.
The Sooners previously swept Oklahoma State to clinch its 10th straight Big 12 regular-season title.
The 2022 NCAA softball tournament bracket selection show is at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 on ESPN2.
