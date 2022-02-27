OU softball: No. 1 Sooners defeat Utah 2-1, finish Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic undefeated

No. 1 Oklahoma (15-0) defeated Utah (11-5) 2-1 in seven innings during its final game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday.
Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Hope Trautwein pitched four innings and allowed just two hits, one run and a walk. The North Texas transfer struck out seven batters before being relieved by freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl in the top of the fourth inning.
Bahl closed the game for the Sooners with three innings pitched. She tallied four strikeouts and allowed no hits the nine batters she faced.
Junior outfielder Rylie Boone led OU's hitters in the contest. She finished going 1-for-2 with the team’s lone RBI single.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo will have to wait for another opportunity to break former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time record of 95 home runs. Alo went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and was intentionally walked twice in the win against the Utes.
The Sooners went scoreless during the first and second innings. Utah infielder Aliya Belarde scattered an RBI single that scored fellow infielder Haley Denning for a 1-0 lead over OU in the top of the third inning.
During the bottom of the fourth inning, the Sooners tallied two runs. Senior infielder Grace Lyons stole second base and redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow scored on the throw. Moments later, Boone batted an RBI single to score Lyons. OU led 2-1 at the end of the inning.
After sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings hit into 5-4-3 triple play in the bottom of the fifth, Oklahoma still led 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning. Bahl ended the game with three strikeouts to close out the win in the top of the seventh.
The Sooners will have a week off before returning to Marita Hynes Field for their home opener against Minnesota (9-6) at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7, in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.