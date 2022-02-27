 Skip to main content
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners defeat Utah 2-1, finish Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic undefeated

  • Updated
  • 0
Rylie Boone

Sophomore outfielder Rylie Boone during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (15-0) defeated Utah (11-5) 2-1 in seven innings during its final game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Sunday. 

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Hope Trautwein pitched four innings and allowed just two hits, one run and a walk. The North Texas transfer struck out seven batters before being relieved by freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl in the top of the fourth inning.

Bahl closed the game for the Sooners with three innings pitched. She tallied four strikeouts and allowed no hits the nine batters she faced.

Junior outfielder Rylie Boone led OU's hitters in the contest. She finished going 1-for-2 with the team’s lone RBI single.

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo will have to wait for another opportunity to break former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time record of 95 home runs. Alo went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and was intentionally walked twice in the win against the Utes.

The Sooners went scoreless during the first and second innings. Utah infielder Aliya Belarde scattered an RBI single that scored fellow infielder Haley Denning for a 1-0 lead over OU in the top of the third inning.

During the bottom of the fourth inning, the Sooners tallied two runs. Senior infielder Grace Lyons stole second base and redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow scored on the throw. Moments later, Boone batted an RBI single to score Lyons. OU led 2-1 at the end of the inning.

After sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings hit into 5-4-3 triple play in the bottom of the fifth, Oklahoma still led 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning. Bahl ended the game with three strikeouts to close out the win in the top of the seventh.

The Sooners will have a week off before returning to Marita Hynes Field for their home opener against Minnesota (9-6) at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7, in Norman.

