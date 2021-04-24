You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: No. 1 Sooners defeat Texas Tech, 5-0, to sweep doubleheader

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jana Johns

Senior infielder Jana Johns during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (36-1, 11-0) defeated Texas Tech (18-22, 2-12), 5-0, on Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle, pitching in all seven innings and recording a career-high 13 strikeouts. She also allowed three hits.

The offense for OU continued its dominance in the second game of the day, putting up eight hits. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings led with three hits and senior infielder Jana Johns hit her second home run of the day.

The Sooners will look to complete a series sweep against Texas Tech at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 25 in Norman.

Newsletters

Load comments