OU softball: No. 1 Sooners defeat Texas Tech, 5-0, to sweep doubleheader

No. 1 Oklahoma (36-1, 11-0) defeated Texas Tech (18-22, 2-12), 5-0, on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle, pitching in all seven innings and recording a career-high 13 strikeouts. She also allowed three hits.
The offense for OU continued its dominance in the second game of the day, putting up eight hits. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings led with three hits and senior infielder Jana Johns hit her second home run of the day.
💣 𝐉𝐀𝐍𝐀 💣— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 24, 2021
Have a day, @JohnsJana! Homers in BOTH games 👏
B4 | OU 3, Tech 0 | 📺 @SoonerSportsTV pic.twitter.com/sFQ2IYmO9S
The Sooners will look to complete a series sweep against Texas Tech at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 25 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.