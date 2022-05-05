OU softball: No. 1 Sooners defeat No. 7 Oklahoma State 7-1 in series opener; Jordy Bahl tosses complete game

No. 1 Oklahoma (46-1 15-1 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Oklahoma State (38-10, 14-2 Big 12) 7-1 in the first game of the teams’ conference series on Thursday evening.
Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, while allowing one run and four hits.
Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings went 1-for-4 at the plate, blasting one home run and tallying three RBIs. OU went 6-for-25 as a team against the Cowgirls.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo slapped an RBI single to score redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns for the first run of the game in the third inning. Then, Jennings hammered a three-run shot to right field to score Alo and sophomore utility Jayda Coleman, giving the Sooners a 4-0 lead at the end of the third.
Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito scored another run after sophomore utility Jayda Coleman was walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth. Alo was walked afterward to score redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow for the final run of the inning.
Cowgirls Infielder Sydney Pennington ripped an RBI single that scored outfielder Chelsea Alexander in the top of the fifth inning, shrinking OU’s lead to 6-1. Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam responded for OU when she scored on a wild pitch for the game's final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Next, the Sooners will face the Cowgirls in the second game of the series at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6, in Norman.
