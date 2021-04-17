OU softball: No. 1 Sooners defeat No. 7/8 Texas, 10-2, run-ruling Longhorns for 2nd-straight game

No. 1 Oklahoma (32-0, 8-0) run-ruled No. 7/8 Texas (31-5, 6-2) 10-2, in Norman on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle, pitching in all five innings and recording seven strikeouts. Saile’s defense was impeccable as she only allowed three hits.
OU’s offense continued its dominance in the series, tallying 13 hits. Senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and senior infielder Taylon Snow led the team with three hits apiece.
𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐊 𝐈𝐓 𝐎𝐅𝐅 𝐆𝟑‼️@grace_lyons5 with the run-rule RBI! 💥 pic.twitter.com/BTynNaBiNF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 17, 2021
The Sooners will look to secure the sweep of the series against Texas at 4.p.m. CT on Sunday, April 18.
Correction: This story's headline was updated at 5:30 p.m. CT to change the final score from 10-1 to 10-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.