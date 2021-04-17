You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners defeat No. 7/8 Texas, 10-2, run-ruling Longhorns for 2nd-straight game

Shannon Saile

Then-senior pitcher Shannon Saile during the game against Wichita State on Mar. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (32-0, 8-0) run-ruled No. 7/8 Texas (31-5, 6-2) 10-2, in Norman on Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle, pitching in all five innings and recording seven strikeouts. Saile’s defense was impeccable as she only allowed three hits.

OU’s offense continued its dominance in the series, tallying 13 hits. Senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and senior infielder Taylon Snow led the team with three hits apiece.

The Sooners will look to secure the sweep of the series against Texas at 4.p.m. CT on Sunday, April 18.

Correction: This story's headline was updated at 5:30 p.m. CT to change the final score from 10-1 to 10-2.

