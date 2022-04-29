OU softball: No. 1 Sooners defeat Kansas 7-0 behind Jordy Bahl's complete game

No. 1 Oklahoma (43-1, 12-1 Big 12) defeated Kansas (15-30, 2-12 Big 12) 7-0 in Lawrence on Friday in the first of a three-game weekend series.
Right-hander Jordy Bahl commanded the circle for the Sooners, tossing a complete game shutout. The freshman phenom allowed two hits and one walk while tallying six strikeouts.
On offense, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run. Senior infielder Grace Lyons went 2-for-3 and recorded one RBI.
Jennings put the Sooners on top in the first inning with a two-run shot to right field.
Later, redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam smacked an RBI single in the fourth inning to increase Oklahoma’s lead to 3-0. OU added another run in the fifth inning behind an RBI groundout from Jennings.
With no outs in the seventh inning, Lyons and redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns slapped RBI singles to bring two more runs across. Later in the inning, redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow hit a sacrifice fly out to cap OU’s seven-run outing.
The Sooners will take on KU in the second game of the series at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.