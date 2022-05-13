OU softball: No. 1 Sooners defeat Iowa State 5-0, behind Hope Trautwein's 14 strikeouts in 1st game of Big 12 Championship

No. 1 seed Oklahoma (49-1) defeated No. 4-seed Iowa State (28-27) 5-0 in the semifinals round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Friday.
Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein started in the circle and pitched a complete game. She finished with 14 strikeouts while allowing just two hits and one walk. Alongside Trautwein, the Sooners’ defense held the Cyclones' offense to just 2-for-23 during the game for their 29th shutout of the 2022 season.
Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam led the way offensively going 1-for-3 notching one home run and four RBIs. Junior outfielder Rylie Boone went 2-for-3 tallying one RBIs while redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo finished the game with two hits.
💥 Off to a 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐍' start 💥@lynn_elam22 | B1 | OU 4, ISU 0 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/15XJJlMa3p— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 13, 2022
Elam hammered a two-out grand slam to left field during the first inning to give the Sooners a 4-0 lead. Then, junior outfielder Rylie Boone hit an RBI single to score junior catcher Kinzie Hansen in the bottom of the second inning.
After scoring five runs in the first two innings, OU went scoreless during the final five frames of the game. Trautwein struck out three straight during the top of the sixth inning after walking the leadoff hitter.
The Sooners’ offense registered only three hits after the second inning, leaving three runners on base. OU's last hit of the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning after Boone bunted a single.
Next, OU will face either No. 2 seed Oklahoma State (39-12) and No. 3 seed Texas (38-16-1) in the championship game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, in Oklahoma City.
