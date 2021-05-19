OU softball: No. 1 seeded Sooners excited for first regional in over 2 years

For the first time in over two years, Oklahoma will get a chance to win a national championship.
After the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season prematurely, the top-seeded Sooners head into their regional in Norman this season excited for the opportunity. And after OU dominated its regular season and run-ruling Oklahoma State, 12-2, to win the Big 12 Championship on May 15, expectations are high.
“We thought we played some of our best softball at the Big 12 Tournament,” OU head coach Patty Gasso said on Wednesday. “And winning another championship is something else to celebrate and proud of these guys that they did everything really, really well.”
Oklahoma (45-2, 16-1 Big 12) will take on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Champions in Morgan State (24-15,14-5) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. The winner will take on the winner of Texas A&M (31-21, 8-16 SEC) and Wichita State (39-11-1, 18-5-1 AAC) for a spot in the regional championship.
“We still have a very tough regional looking at Wichita State,” Gasso said. “We played them before, seeing their history and the body of work that they put in this season. Texas A&M, we’ve had a history with them as well… they’re a very good team, battle ready because of the SEC certainly.
“Morgan State, I don’t know much about… they’re champions of their conference, which makes them worthy opponents to be here, so we’re going to have to be good.”
Although the Sooners run-ruled 32 of their 47 games this season, Gasso however thought they weren’t deserving of the No. 1 seed. Oklahoma is ranked No. 4 in the NCAA’s rating performance index, according to the NCAA, behind UCLA, Alabama and Florida.
Gasso also said that the strength of schedule was weak because of the pandemic, but echoed that it wasn’t because OU didn’t try to schedule tougher opponents. Senior utility and USA Softball Player of the Year finalist Jocelyn Alo added that she thought the team would be seeded No. 3 or No. 4.
OU is no stranger to the Shockers, as it run-ruled Wichita State, the No. 2 seeded team in the regional, 14-3, on May 4 on the road. The Shockers have a strong win on their resume, defeating then-No.11 Oklahoma State, 3-2, on April 27. Wichita State entered the postseason ranked No. 23 in the NFCA/USA Today Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll.
“They come to compete everyday,” Alo said of Wichita State. “And it’s very nice that we have faced them before so we kind of have an idea of what’s going on and we’ve faced them a lot in the past and we know the kind of team that they are. They’re a very scrappy team, but definitely we’re just taking it day-by-day kind of examining teams.”
Alo said the team has focused on going back to the basics and the fundamentals of the game in preparation for the regional.
“Going into this regional I just think it’ll be super fun,” Alo said. “We haven’t been in this situation for about two years now so I’m excited just to get back at it, and just get after whoever’s in front of us, quite honestly.”
