OU softball: Nicole May's pitching emergence leads Sooners past Washington in super regionals

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said Nicole May was “like a deer in the headlights” when she arrived on campus for her freshman year.
Now, over seven months since OU’s final intrasquad scrimmage in the fall, in OU’s biggest of the season against No. 16 Washington (45-12, 18-5 Pac 12) in super regionals, May was Gasso’s choice in the circle. And she delivered, leading No. 1 Oklahoma (49-2, 16-1 Big 12) to a 4-2 victory Friday in Norman, inching the Sooners one win away from their fifth straight Women’s College World Series appearance.
“Full faith. If we didn’t I would never have done it,” Gasso said on the decision to start May, who went seven innings, allowed seven hits and two runs while striking out five batters. “(OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha) felt very solid about Nicole May and her competitive spirit, and her stuff’s gotten really good. … (We) thought it would be a good way to get started, and (Rocha) made the right decision, definitely.”
In August, May thought she came in too confident as she entered college softball for the first time. Gasso added that May was outcome oriented and struggled with overcoming obstacles early, while pitching against OU’s potent offense before the season.
But after the Sooners’ first loss this season against Georgia on April 20, Gasso saw a switch in the freshman. May pitched three innings in relief and allowed three runs. And despite losing the game, it was perhaps a win for the team, after seeing the emergence of the former No. 16 ranked national recruit by FloSoftball.
“One of the biggest moments of her career,” Gasso said of May’s performance against Georgia. “Although we didn’t win that game, she was under extreme pressure and learned a lot. ... I think that was really important for Nicole May and she’s taken that and ran with it.”
And that’s why Friday Gasso didn’t opt with senior pitchers Shannon Saile or Giselle Juarez, who are first and second on the team in innings pitched this season, respectively. She went with May, who’s confidence has surged over the past month. May has allowed only five runs in her last 19 innings pitched dating back to the Big 12 tournament.
May’s offense backed her Friday, as OU had five hits against USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalist Gabbie Plain, including a home run in the bottom of the third by fellow finalist, senior utility Jocelyn Alo. Senior outfielder Nicole Mendes, senior first baseman Taylon Snow and junior shortstop Grace Lyons were each hit by a pitch, with freshman infielder Tiare Jennings, Lyons and Snow also adding hits.
May found out she was starting Friday morning, although she didn’t expect it. May drew confidence from her teammates and the coaching staff’s support, receiving high-fives from the rest of the pitching staff before the game.
May came out firing, forcing back-to-back groundouts and ending the first inning with a strikeout against the Huskies’ first three batters.
“I knew she was going to be lights out,” said sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen, who finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored off her single after an error by Washington’s center fielder. “Her demeanor and her mentality coming into this game was great. Going to the mound and having that conversation with her all game was great.”
When May wasn’t pitching, she was seen hyping up the crowd, cheering on her teammates and jumping up-and-down in celebration of her offense. Despite pitching in one of the biggest games of her life, the freshman reacted like it was a normal game.
On Tuesday, May said that it was important to her and the pitching staff to have “swag” inside the circle.
“I think she really has let down her guard,” Gasso said of May. “And really enjoys being right in the middle of the team, not like, ‘OK, I’m gonna go sit over there in the corner and put an ice towel around my neck.’”
Now, with the emergence of May and the veteran seniors of Saile and Juarez rested, OU’s potent offense seemingly has the support it needs from the pitchers to win its fifth national championship.
“I was just thinking coming in, like, work to earn a spot,” May said on her mentality entering her freshman year. “Just trying to get yourself up there or just do whatever I can to help better the team and help the team win, whether it’s when I’m on the bench, whether I am pitching, whether I’m just in the bullpen, whatever it may be.
“I just want to contribute to this team’s success and winning in any way I can.”
And Friday, she did that in the biggest way possible.
