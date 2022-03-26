OU softball: Nicole May tosses shutout, Sooners defense makes highlight plays — 3 takeaways from win over Baylor

No. 1 Oklahoma (27-0, 2-0 Big 12) run-ruled Baylor (17-12, 0-2 Big 12) 8-0 in five innings in its second game of its Big 12-opening series on Saturday.
OU took down the Bears 9-1 in the first game of the series on Friday night.
Sophomore Nicole May commanded the circle for the Sooners, tossing five strikeouts in a complete game shutout victory.
Offensively, redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman also managed two hits in addition to scoring three runs. Senior infielder Grace Lyons’ first hit of the game was a walk-off double, securing the run-rule victory.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s win:
Lineup flexibility
In junior catcher Kinzie Hansen’s first game behind the plate since an injury on March 7, the 2022 U.S. national team selection struggled in the batter’s box, striking out in both of her at-bats. Despite that, OU’s offense didn’t slow down.
Gasso moved Elam from designated player to catcher and moved Hansen to the bench after the third inning. That was one of six lineup adjustments the Sooners’ made in the final two innings.
“I didn’t want to throw Hansen in there today and give her the whole game since its been awhile since she’s been back” Gasso said of her decision. “I wanted to give her a piece of it and really give her some at bats and she’s a little behind it, she’ll tell you that. She’s going to catch up. ”
Gasso also discussed her ability to “manipulate the lineup” and put her players in the best position to succeed.
Junior outfielder Riley Boone and sophomore utility Alyssa Brito have been on fire for the Sooners this season. Boone came into the game with a .404 batting average. Brito recorded two home runs in the Sooners' contest against Kentucky on March 22 and entered Saturday’s contest with an .837 slugging percentage.
However, the duo became examples of OU’s depth when they found themselves on the bench to begin the game. Hansen and junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo started in their spots. Donihoo made her way to first base in two of her three at bats and added one run to OU’s count.
But Boone and Brito both made their way onto the field later in the game. Boone recorded a putout in right field and Brito was walked in her lone at bat.
“I have lots of moving parts, so if we want Elam, Hansen and (redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo) in the lineup, we’re going to find a way to do that,” Gasso said. “You can see some of the ways I’m manipulating the lineup a bit so that I can keep them in.”
OU pitching continues dominant stretch
One day after freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl tallied eight strikeouts and allowed just one run against the Bears, May continued the Sooners’ stellar pitching. In her second appearance against Baylor this season, the right-hander pounded the strike zone all afternoon and allowed just five hits and two walks.
May worked her way out of multiple jams which threatened to put the Bears on the scoreboard. In the second inning, Baylor had runners on first and second with no outs. After two strikeouts and a pop up, May exited the inning unscathed.
In the fifth inning, OU needed to hold Baylor scoreless to stay in contention for the five-inning run-rule victory. May was unfazed, forcing a fly out that stranded three Bears on base.
“A lot of it is also like, my defense making plays,” May said. “(My pitching) is doing good enough right now. Obviously, it can be better in a lot of areas.”
The sophomore’s poise was unwavering throughout the game. Even with the bases loaded, May never seemed tense, and kept her focus on the plate before finishing off the Bears’ lineup.
“When I get loaded up I’m like, ‘Hey lets not let them score,’” May said. “That’s kind of what I think.”
Such resilience has also been displayed by Bahl, who bounced back on Friday after a wild pitch allowed Baylor to score its only run of the game in the first inning.
After already receiving two dominant starts this weekend, OU could be poised for another on Sunday, likely with redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein toeing the rubber. The North Texas transfer maintains a jaw-dropping 0.22 ERA and has notched 75 strikeouts on the season.
Defensive execution
Gasso took notice of her team’s performance in the field, citing multiple excellent defensive plays in the game. OU never faltered, finishing without an error and making impressive defensive stops in crucial situations.
In the second inning, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns dove over the third base line to make an incredible snag and prevent Baylor from taking a 1-0 lead. Later in the game, Jennings reached full extension on an impressive diving backhand and threw for the putout.
In the fifth inning, Boone threw a laser from right field to first base for the force out to stop what would’ve been a line drive single.
That out proved beneficial when Baylor loaded the bases later in the inning. Then, Coleman sprinted in from deep center field to make an amazing catch on the run, ending Baylor's scoring hopes.
“Today Jayda made a great running play,” Gasso said. "Riley Boone throwing somebody out at first base, that doesn’t happen in softball very often. I wanted them to stay aggressive defensively.”
This season, OU boasts a fielding percentage of .969 and has only committed 18 errors. The Sooners’ catchers have also caught runners on four of seven stolen base attempts.
“It’s a combination of some really good plays around the field,” Gasso said. “I am a lover of defense, so I expect every play to be made.”
Oklahoma will close out its three-game home series against Baylor at noon on Sunday.
