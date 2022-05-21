OU softball: Nicole May dominates, Sooners' offense erupts - 3 takeaways from NCAA Norman Regional win

Oklahoma (50-2) run-ruled Prairie View A&M (20-28) 14-0 in five innings in its first game of the NCAA Norman Regional on Friday. It was the Sooners’ 36th run-rule of the season.
OU tossed a combined no-hitter, its seventh no-hit game of the season, as sophomore pitcher Nicole May threw four innings with seven strikeouts while redshirt senior Hope Trautwein finished the game off with an inning of work in which she struck out two. The Sooners smashed four home runs and recorded 11 hits in the victory.
Here’s three takeaways from Friday’s regional win:
Magical May
May entered the circle for the Sooners looking calm.
The bright lights of the postseason didn’t seem to bother the right-hander from Pleasanton, California, the only pitcher on OU’s staff that has played in big time, meaningful games during this time of year. And with freshman phenom Jordy Bahl’s status still up in the air, May will likely need to log a chunk of the Sooners’ innings.
May started Game One of the 2021 Women’s College World Series as a freshman, striking out three in 3.2 innings of work vs. Florida State. She also made appearances in last year’s NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals.
“Nicole May has had the experience and she carried us a lot last year so we feel very confident with her. And she's leading this pitching staff,” Gasso said. “Hope is new to this big environment, these big games. This pitching staff does a really good job, working together, rooting for each other, learning together. They both, Hope and Nicole, the combo of the two of them were really smothering tonight.”
𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯@nicolehmay » @JohnsJana » @taylonsnoww📺 ESPN+ » https://t.co/offCo2cqLt pic.twitter.com/qxrHWqaXbF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2022
While May used her experience from last season to her advantage on Friday, she also saw an opportunity to help other members of OU’s staff gain big-game knowledge for themselves.
“I feel like it's good to have that experience going into the postseason,” May said. I've been in those situations. I think it's also important to share that with the rest of the staff. I think it's good for everyone to have an idea of what it's going to be like.”
Home run derby
The Sooners put on a clinic at the plate.
Four Sooners homered including Alo, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings, senior infielder Grace Lyons and freshman utility Turiya Coleman as OU picked up win No. 50 on the season. It’s the 15th time in program history Oklahoma has won 50 games.
2️⃣3️⃣ for 2️⃣3️⃣! @_tiarejennings goes yard! B1 | OU 2, PVAM 0 📺 ESPN+ » https://t.co/offCo2cqLt pic.twitter.com/sni5vOD8DS— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2022
“I thought it was really good,” Alo said. “The offense was just doing what we do best and just patrolling the strike zone, and trying to hit the ball hard.”
🚨 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐔𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐘 🚨 Jocy with the two-run shot for 26 on the year and 114 on the career 🤙B4 | OU 9, PVAM 0 | ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/bAMmdLhGsn— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2022
🦁💣. @grace_lyons5. 𝐍𝐨. 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐭.B4 | OU 11, PVAM 0📺 ESPN+ » https://t.co/offCo2cqLt pic.twitter.com/Rj2tj1ifNF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2022
Alo and sophomore utility Jayda Coleman finished with multi-hit games. Alo ended the night 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs while Jayda went 2-for-2, and scored three runs with one RBIs.
“I just think for me, my role is to get on base because I’ve got this girl right behind me when I am leading off,” Coleman said, referring to Alo on her left. “(I’m) just doing whatever I can to get on base, that’s my job.”
Future is bright for freshmen
Turiya Coleman stepped up to the plate.
The freshman from Houston had just three hits in 10 at-bats during the regular season. That didn’t slow her down, however, as she delivered a three-run moonshot to deep right field in the fourth inning that put the Sooners up 14-0. The Sooners’ dugout exploded in triumph as Turiya hit her first career homer and rounded the bases towards home.
First career HR in the postseason? 💣 Let's go 𝐓𝐂! 💣@queenturiya | B4 | OU 14, PVAM 0 📺 ESPN+ » https://t.co/offCo2cqLt pic.twitter.com/pLUocFheq1— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 21, 2022
“I was just very prideful and I think this team was as well,” Gasso said. “And (these freshmen), they're just waiting and waiting, so when it finally came, (there was a) big celebration for this group, we appreciate them very much and the hard work they put into practice.”
Along with Turiya, freshman utility Sophia Nugent freshman outfielder Hannah Coor earned some playing time as well. Nugent smacked a single while Coor walked, both scoring off Turiya’s dinger.
“I just know that these freshmen are continuing to get better every day,” Alo said. “They might not get those opportunities (often), but whenever they do, especially in the postseason, it's one that they'll remember forever. And for them just to take full advantage of it like they did was great to see. It just goes to show that we can put anyone in anytime and they'll get the job done.
“It was definitely the highlight of my night to see (Turiya) hit a home run, I teared up when she hit it, it was nice.”
