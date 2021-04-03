OU softball: Lynnsie Elam's impressive performances lift Sooners in Kansas series as Jocelyn Alo's hit-streak ends

Senior catcher Lynnsie Elam stepped to the plate in the fourth inning of Thursday’s game against Kansas having already hit one home run in the first inning.
Moments later, the Chickasha native launched her second homer of the game that helped the Sooners (28-0, 6-0 Big 12) to a 14-0 victory over the Jayhawks (17-14, 1-5).
𝐇𝐑 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 in the first inning: 2⃣@lynn_elam22 sends this one way over left center!B1 | OU 5, KU 0 | 📺 @SoonerSportsTV pic.twitter.com/6JR0dHCtJ8— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 1, 2021
Elam’s performances have gradually become more impressive recently, with some of her best performances coming from the weekend series against Kansas. Not only did she record two home runs, she also tallied six RBIs.
“For a while, I was trying too hard,” Elam said. “I put my mind in a better mindset, remembering that this game does not define me. Outcomes do not define me.”
The veteran catcher has been in a battle with sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen for playing time for the majority of the season. With both players consistently producing great offensive performances, they both appear in the lineup despite the fight for the catcher position.
“Both of them are worthy of being our starting catcher,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “This battle between the two of them really excels all parts of their game.”
However, Elam’s performance wasn't the only highlight of the weekend for the Sooners’ offense, as it racked up 28 hits and seven home runs in its three games against the Jayhawks.
The Oklahoma offense also showed it doesn’t need to hit home runs to score a lot of runs. In Friday’s game, OUscored all of its runs on base hits and sacrifices, which led to a 6-2 victory.
“I feel like we weren’t really on tonight and we were still able to manufacture runs,” freshman utility Jayda Coleman said after Friday’s game. “I think that’s really important for us because sometimes the long ball doesn’t go in our way every time and the fact that we can still get runs across the board is amazing.”
Although the offense has been putting up historic numbers and breaking records, senior utility Jocelyn Alo’s 40-game hitting streak was snapped after Saturday’s game. Alo walked twice and grounded out in her three at bats.
“She’s going to continue to receive walks,” Gasso said. “I’m surprised that it lasted this long, especially with the streak that she was on.”
However, Alo is still dominating opposing pitchers and has the numbers to prove it. She is ranked first in the nation with 21 home runs and fourth nationally with a .566 batting average.
But with Alo’s hitting streak coming to an end, it allows her and the team to play freely without certain records or streaks looming behind them. That freedom could prove beneficial as the Sooners face Wichita State next at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 7 in Wichita, Kansas.
“I don’t think that Jocelyn thinks about that and that’s why she’s such a good hitter,” junior infielder Grace Lyons said. “She’s not a selfish hitter. She’s willing to do anything for the team.”
