OU softball: Lynnsie Elam smashes 3 home runs vs Iowa, leads Sooners in run-rule sweep at Hall of Fame Classic

OKLAHOMA CITY — Now in her fifth season with Oklahoma, captain Lynnsie Elam remains a Swiss Army Knife.
This spring, Elam has played first base in 10 games, but is now catching more regularly — seven of OU’s last eight games — following an undisclosed injury to junior Kinzie Hansen on March 7. But that isn’t much of an adjustment for Elam, who was the Sooners’ near-everyday catcher for three years before Hansen assumed the bulk of the innings last season.
In No. 1 Oklahoma’s (25-0) 20-0 run-rule victory over Iowa (16-10) in five innings in the Hall of Fame Classic on Sunday, Elam anchored the offensive charge. The redshirt senior went 3-for-3, blasting three of OU’s six home runs and with a team-high eight RBIs.
Now with seven home runs on the season, and four of them coming over the Sooners’ five wins in Oklahoma City, Elam continues to do it all for her squad performing above and beyond what’s asked of her, regardless of position. Thanks to Elam’s hot streak at the plate, head coach Patty Gasso is hesitant to forecast any changes to her playing time when Hansen returns to Oklahoma’s star-studded order.
“We're not even worried about (the lineup) right now,” Gasso said. “The beauty is you've got three outstanding catchers. … I feel very confident and secure with Lynnsie behind the plate. And, with the way that she's swinging right now, she is feeling loose and free. That's what happens when you swing that way, and you're not trying to prove anything. She doesn't need to because she's already done that.”
Alongside Elam, Oklahoma’s offense slugged its way to an outburst that bordered home run derby in the Hall of Fame Classic this weekend. During the Sooners’ five consecutive run-rule victories, they clobbered 16 longballs, which is tied for the OU’s most in a tournament this season alongside the Houston Classic and notched 62 RBIs.
Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo, who previously broke former OU slugger Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA all-time home run record on March 11, hammered four home runs over the weekend. Against Iowa, Alo launched career home run No. 100 over the centerfield fence at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. After the game, the Hauula, Hawaii, native posed for a picture with a scribbled “100” on a piece of paper in the media room.
Alo was walked 16 times before she broke the career record in her home state. Since then, she has only walked three times, and has seen more hittable pitches come her way.
“It definitely feels nice,” Alo said on receiving more opportunities to hit. “But, like I’ve said in the past, I'm just gonna go up every at bat just ready to hit the ball hard. I'm not trying to hit a homerun, I’m just trying to get on base and do what's best for my team. I guess 100 is pretty nice, but just continuing to stay within the process and continue to go up from here.”
Defensively, Oklahoma’s pitching staff of redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein, freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl and sophomore Nicole May held their own over the weekend allowing just two runs, one home run and 10 hits. Against Iowa, Bahl tossed her second-career individual no hitter, while tallying eight strikeouts and just two walks in five innings.
“What she's done thus far has been fantastic.” Gasso said of Bahl’s performance this season. “She is a great competitor… She definitely leads by example in her workouts and her academics, and everything about her is very organized and very focused. She is going to lead us into the Big 12 and we know she can't do it herself. But, everything's gonna be amped up from this moment on and I'm really excited to see what this pitching staff does with it.”
As Oklahoma’s first game of conference play is just around the corner on March 25, Gasso is not letting that overshadow a midweek SEC challenge against No. 11 Kentucky (19-5) at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 22 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Last season, Oklahoma was undefeated before it suffered its first loss against Georgia on April 20 in a midweek doubleheader. Gasso scheduled another such game this season to challenge her team. Both sides of the ball will have to continue to fire on all cylinders for her team to be successful.
“This game was planned strategically to press us,” Gasso said. “We've had a long weekend, and then we are supposed to get on a plane — thankfully a charter — tomorrow and get to their field, work out a little bit and play one of the top teams in the country at their place. We need that. It is good for us. It's good to see what kind of character we have and what kind of team connection we have. It's gonna be a big challenge, and it was strategically set up for that reason.”
