OU softball looks to bounce back against No. 1 UCLA after loss to Baylor

Oklahoma is headed back to California for the second time in three weeks after a tough loss to Baylor on Sunday.
The No. 2-ranked Sooners will attend the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, facing Cal State, Texas A&M, Utah, Loyola Marymount and UCLA.
However, the most anticipated matchup of the weekend will be Sunday’s game against No. 1 UCLA (12-0). The contest comes after the Bruins took the top place in the polls, knocking OU (8-1) out of the spot for the first time in two years.
“I think it’s going to be so competitive with all the teams,” Brito said. “This weekend is a good opportunity to see where we’re at and where we adjusted, but also what we need to work on moving forward too.”
OU coach Patty Gasso feels the loss provides an opportunity for growth.
“We are going to lose games,” Gasso said. “So this is a learning experience and it’s amazing when we lose, everything starts to open up and all the things that we just get away with are now brought to everybody’s attention.”
The team’s difficult schedule is evident, and Gasso knows things need to change before they face UCLA.
“There is good competition up and down,” Gasso said. “What I’m really going to sit back and pay attention to is the camaraderie and the fight of our team. They're ready to go into Palm Springs with a new approach.”
Erickson makes an impact
After an impressive start to the season at the plate, freshman Jocelyn Erickson has an opportunity to help fill some of the gaps in OU’s batting lineup.
Erickson, who leads the team with four home runs this season, is showing immense potential. Erickson’s power isn’t new to Brito, who played with Erickson on the OC Batbusters, a travel team based in California.
“I played with her actually on Batbusters and travel,” Brito said. “To see her now and be on the same team and to see her go off, I think it is just so cool. I feel like I have known her since she was 15, so to see her on this stage is really awesome.”
The freshman’s hot start has also surprised Gasso. She recognized Erickson’s ability during the recruitment process, but didn’t think she’d carve a role this early into her career.
“I noticed her size and her strength and the fact that she was capable of being a good catcher, she could play first, she could move to the outfield, she has a really good arm,” Gasso said. “So with all those things I knew that she would find a place eventually. I wasn’t sure she would be ready for this level of pitching but she’s proved me wrong thus far.”
Coor out for the season
Gasso announced Wednesday sophomore outfielder Hannah Coor will redshirt the 2023 season with a lingering back injury.
The outfielder debated the decision; however, Gasso offered her full support.
“She’s been in constant pain and it's hard to watch an athlete in that space,” Gasso said. “This has been going on for a long time, and I think she didn’t want to make the decision, but she made it and I 100% support it.”
Coor is set to undergo surgery March 1st.
The sophomore appeared in 40 games last season, primarily as a pinch runner. She scored 19 runs and converted six of eight steal attempts.
Gasso expects freshman infielder Avery Hodge to fill Coor’s role.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
